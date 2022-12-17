ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Coward propels Eastern Washington past UC Davis 79-68

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 15 points helped Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis 79-68 on Saturday night.

Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4). Ty Johnson added 12 points. Christian Anigwe had eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

