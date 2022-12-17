MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is still searching for answers from a July homicide and is asking the public for help. According to police, on July 12th, Officers responded to a call on Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road where a person was shot. Once on the scene, the officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO