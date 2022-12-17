Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Shana Genenbacher of Prattville
Shana Genenbacher is a real estate agent at Stone Martin Builders. In addition to helping families find their dream home, Shana is also dedicated to helping others. Genebacher and her team member, David Hall, make it a goal to volunteer or donate to local charities across Alabama every single month.
WSFA
Troy Trojans add nineteen on day one of early signing period
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Less than a week since winning its fifth straight bowl game, the Troy University football program began reloading its roster with the announcement of 19 new additions to the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon...
WSFA
Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county. Montgomery- The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec....
WSFA
WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Montgomery Police seeking information in July murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is still searching for answers from a July homicide and is asking the public for help. According to police, on July 12th, Officers responded to a call on Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road where a person was shot. Once on the scene, the officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also found to have non-life-threatening injuries.
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
WSFA
United Way calls for continued support for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will no doubt be different for the Flatwood community. Wednesday will mark three weeks since a tornado touched down, damaging or destroying many homes. Some families are still living in temporary housing. “Just imagine if this was your grandmother or your parents, and they...
WSFA
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire. The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
$1,000 reward offered for information in July Montgomery murder
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a July Montgomery homicide. Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the killing. David Werking, 19, was shot to death July 12. Police responded to a call at about 12:16 a.m....
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving. The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. The charity will be temporarily moving...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
WSFA
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work Monday bringing Christmas cheer to some families in west Montgomery. There were lots of smiles and tears of joy on Happiness Avenue. “It’s a blessing,” said Shonta Edwards. Edwards has five children at home. She...
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
When Alabama and Auburn football’s 2023 targets are scheduled to announce
Five-star running back Justice Haynes predicted Alabama’s additions on Wednesday will “break the internet.” Bradyn Joiner admitted Auburn is “hot rn” on the recruiting trail as coaches hope for an extension of a Merry FLIPmas. It’s the start of the early signing period which means...
Comments / 0