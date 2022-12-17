Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs2iowa.com
ICPD holds annual Holiday with Heroes event
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) held their annual Holiday with Heroes event on Monday, Dec. 19. Each year, officers shop with children to help make their holiday brighter. The event took place at the Target in Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. All of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Neighborhood holiday lights raise money, fight food insecurity in Iowa City
Iowa City — Wednesday night, the Rita Lyn Court neighborhood and Table to Table held their Holiday Light Display event. The goal for this joint-operated event is to raise food and funds to combat food insecurity. Last year, Table to Table recovered 2.2 million pounds of food valued at...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Government giving away free salt/sand mix
The city of Iowa City announces Wednesday afternoon it is giving away free salt and sand mix to any residents who need the mixture for their sidewalks or driveways. The pile is located off of South Gilbert Street in the parking lot at 3901 Napoleon Lane, near the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
cbs2iowa.com
Jewish community lights menorah in Cedar Rapids on the third night of Hanukkah
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Jewish community is celebrating Hanukkah with a menorah lighting celebration. The celebration was outside of Ginsberg Jewelers Tuesday evening, on the third night of Hanukkah. The event also had plenty of treats, gifts, singing, and dancing. "It's a message of light over darkness....
cbs2iowa.com
Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool
The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
cbs2iowa.com
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open in Iowa City
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City's American Legion Road now fully open
American Legion Road is now fully open. The section of American Legion Road between Arlington Drive and Barrington Road was the final portion to be completed. Sidewalks on American Legion Road between Buckingham Lane and Barrington Road - including the pedestrian tunnel - are not yet completed and will remain closed through the winter months.
cbs2iowa.com
UNI needs volunteers for “Pack the Dome” event in January
Cedar Falls — The University of Northern Iowa needs help from over two thousand volunteers at the upcoming “Pack the Dome” event on January 16. Organizers will pack 80,000 bags of food that have been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
cbs2iowa.com
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
cbs2iowa.com
Road closures in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday for potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to predicted snowfall and the potential for snow drifts, the city of Cedar Rapids will be closing three roads in town. The following roads will be closed at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City offers advice to avoid frozen pipes and water meters before leaving town
With the first major winter storm of the season predicted to bring wind chills between minus 20 to minus 40 degrees and many community members traveling to be with family and friends, the City of Iowa City recommends taking these steps to prevent your water pipes and water meter from freezing:
cbs2iowa.com
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free parking during snow emergency
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free Off-Street Parking in the 3rd Avenue Garage and 4th Avenue Garage to assist the city crews with the impending storm approaching and Snow Emergency declaration. From 5:00 p.m. December 21 until 8:00 a.m. December 26, residents will be able to park in these facilities...
cbs2iowa.com
Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
cbs2iowa.com
Alliant energy foundation awards Salvation Army grant to support hunger-relief programs
The Alliant energy foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids leadership to support hunger-relief program units around the state. This gracious gift from the Alliant Energy Foundation will provide essential services all across Iowa," said Capt. Shawn DeBaar of The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, "The Foundation’s gift takes into account The Salvation Army’s unique regional network, which provides a universal set of ethical and responsible service standards while at the same time customizing services to fit the needs of each community.
cbs2iowa.com
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads
VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids makes final preps ahead of blizzard
The first blizzard warning was issued for Cedar Rapids since 2014 as the city prepares for a high-impact, long-duration winter storm. "We've been trying to check all our equipment," said Brian McLeod, Lead Street Supervisor for the City of Cedar Rapids. "Making sure the lights are working, all the spreaders are working and making sure we have all the material ready to go. Watching the forecast and trying to guess how the storm is going to attack us."
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Schools close Thursday & Friday due to winter storm
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Community School District announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 due to the winter storm coming to Iowa. The district says all practices, activities, and games/competitions are canceled too and the district offices will be closed.
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City urging residents to move cars off streets before snow arrives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A snowstorm is slated to hit Iowa City this week, with the potential to bring large amounts of snowfall to the area. The City is urging all residents to park their cars off-street so plows can efficiently clear roads of snow. If...
