The first blizzard warning was issued for Cedar Rapids since 2014 as the city prepares for a high-impact, long-duration winter storm. "We've been trying to check all our equipment," said Brian McLeod, Lead Street Supervisor for the City of Cedar Rapids. "Making sure the lights are working, all the spreaders are working and making sure we have all the material ready to go. Watching the forecast and trying to guess how the storm is going to attack us."

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO