ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

ICPD holds annual Holiday with Heroes event

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) held their annual Holiday with Heroes event on Monday, Dec. 19. Each year, officers shop with children to help make their holiday brighter. The event took place at the Target in Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. All of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Government giving away free salt/sand mix

The city of Iowa City announces Wednesday afternoon it is giving away free salt and sand mix to any residents who need the mixture for their sidewalks or driveways. The pile is located off of South Gilbert Street in the parking lot at 3901 Napoleon Lane, near the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool

The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City's American Legion Road now fully open

American Legion Road is now fully open. The section of American Legion Road between Arlington Drive and Barrington Road was the final portion to be completed. Sidewalks on American Legion Road between Buckingham Lane and Barrington Road - including the pedestrian tunnel - are not yet completed and will remain closed through the winter months.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UNI needs volunteers for “Pack the Dome” event in January

Cedar Falls — The University of Northern Iowa needs help from over two thousand volunteers at the upcoming “Pack the Dome” event on January 16. Organizers will pack 80,000 bags of food that have been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Park Cedar Rapids is offering free parking during snow emergency

Park Cedar Rapids is offering free Off-Street Parking in the 3rd Avenue Garage and 4th Avenue Garage to assist the city crews with the impending storm approaching and Snow Emergency declaration. From 5:00 p.m. December 21 until 8:00 a.m. December 26, residents will be able to park in these facilities...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Alliant energy foundation awards Salvation Army grant to support hunger-relief programs

The Alliant energy foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids leadership to support hunger-relief program units around the state. This gracious gift from the Alliant Energy Foundation will provide essential services all across Iowa," said Capt. Shawn DeBaar of The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, "The Foundation’s gift takes into account The Salvation Army’s unique regional network, which provides a universal set of ethical and responsible service standards while at the same time customizing services to fit the needs of each community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads

VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
VINTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids makes final preps ahead of blizzard

The first blizzard warning was issued for Cedar Rapids since 2014 as the city prepares for a high-impact, long-duration winter storm. "We've been trying to check all our equipment," said Brian McLeod, Lead Street Supervisor for the City of Cedar Rapids. "Making sure the lights are working, all the spreaders are working and making sure we have all the material ready to go. Watching the forecast and trying to guess how the storm is going to attack us."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Schools close Thursday & Friday due to winter storm

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Community School District announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 due to the winter storm coming to Iowa. The district says all practices, activities, and games/competitions are canceled too and the district offices will be closed.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy