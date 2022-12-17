Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday
The Salvation Army at 1000 C Ave NW, Cedar Rapids will be open as a warming center during blizzard conditions on Thursday, December 22, from 8am-5pm. Hot meals will also be served from 8a.m to 9a.m and from 12p.m to 1p.m. With temps dropping to -10 for three nights and...
Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool
The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
Iowa City Government giving away free salt/sand mix
The city of Iowa City announces Wednesday afternoon it is giving away free salt and sand mix to any residents who need the mixture for their sidewalks or driveways. The pile is located off of South Gilbert Street in the parking lot at 3901 Napoleon Lane, near the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
Neighborhood holiday lights raise money, fight food insecurity in Iowa City
Iowa City — Wednesday night, the Rita Lyn Court neighborhood and Table to Table held their Holiday Light Display event. The goal for this joint-operated event is to raise food and funds to combat food insecurity. Last year, Table to Table recovered 2.2 million pounds of food valued at...
ICPD holds annual Holiday with Heroes event
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) held their annual Holiday with Heroes event on Monday, Dec. 19. Each year, officers shop with children to help make their holiday brighter. The event took place at the Target in Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. All of the...
Road closures in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday for potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to predicted snowfall and the potential for snow drifts, the city of Cedar Rapids will be closing three roads in town. The following roads will be closed at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard...
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free parking during snow emergency
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free Off-Street Parking in the 3rd Avenue Garage and 4th Avenue Garage to assist the city crews with the impending storm approaching and Snow Emergency declaration. From 5:00 p.m. December 21 until 8:00 a.m. December 26, residents will be able to park in these facilities...
29th Street SW closed in Cedar Rapids due to water main break
Effective immediately, 29th Street SW is closed between Wilson Avenue and Hilmer Drive due to a water main break. Work is expected to take approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
Jewish community lights menorah in Cedar Rapids on the third night of Hanukkah
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Jewish community is celebrating Hanukkah with a menorah lighting celebration. The celebration was outside of Ginsberg Jewelers Tuesday evening, on the third night of Hanukkah. The event also had plenty of treats, gifts, singing, and dancing. "It's a message of light over darkness....
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open in Iowa City
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
Cedar Rapids solid waste collection impacted by snow event
Cedar Rapids garbage/recycling/compost collection will be impacted by this week's snow event. Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Dec. 26. Yard waste/compost and glass recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Jan. 2. Next week's garbage and recycling collection may be impacted as well;...
Blizzard warnings force Christmas shoppers to rush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Blizzard warnings throughout the state of Iowa are forcing last minute Christmas shoppers to rush before the storm hits. The snow, along with the frigid cold temperatures, are expected to bring the coldest weather in nearly four decades. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday...
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads
VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
Iowa City Schools close Thursday & Friday due to winter storm
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Community School District announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 due to the winter storm coming to Iowa. The district says all practices, activities, and games/competitions are canceled too and the district offices will be closed.
Iowa City offers advice to avoid frozen pipes and water meters before leaving town
With the first major winter storm of the season predicted to bring wind chills between minus 20 to minus 40 degrees and many community members traveling to be with family and friends, the City of Iowa City recommends taking these steps to prevent your water pipes and water meter from freezing:
Meals on Wheels of Johnson County to deliver a hot meal to clients on Christmas Day
Meals on Wheels of Johnson County will continue its tradition of providing a hot holiday meal to its clients on Christmas Day. Oaknoll Retirement Residence of Iowa City will prepare the meal that volunteers will then coordinate delivery to seniors in the Iowa City/Coralville area. The holidays can be an...
Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
