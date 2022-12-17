ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool

The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Government giving away free salt/sand mix

The city of Iowa City announces Wednesday afternoon it is giving away free salt and sand mix to any residents who need the mixture for their sidewalks or driveways. The pile is located off of South Gilbert Street in the parking lot at 3901 Napoleon Lane, near the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
IOWA CITY, IA
ICPD holds annual Holiday with Heroes event

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) held their annual Holiday with Heroes event on Monday, Dec. 19. Each year, officers shop with children to help make their holiday brighter. The event took place at the Target in Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. All of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free parking during snow emergency

Park Cedar Rapids is offering free Off-Street Parking in the 3rd Avenue Garage and 4th Avenue Garage to assist the city crews with the impending storm approaching and Snow Emergency declaration. From 5:00 p.m. December 21 until 8:00 a.m. December 26, residents will be able to park in these facilities...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids solid waste collection impacted by snow event

Cedar Rapids garbage/recycling/compost collection will be impacted by this week's snow event. Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Dec. 26. Yard waste/compost and glass recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Jan. 2. Next week's garbage and recycling collection may be impacted as well;...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Blizzard warnings force Christmas shoppers to rush

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Blizzard warnings throughout the state of Iowa are forcing last minute Christmas shoppers to rush before the storm hits. The snow, along with the frigid cold temperatures, are expected to bring the coldest weather in nearly four decades. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads

VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
VINTON, IA
Iowa City Schools close Thursday & Friday due to winter storm

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City Community School District announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 due to the winter storm coming to Iowa. The district says all practices, activities, and games/competitions are canceled too and the district offices will be closed.
IOWA CITY, IA
Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

