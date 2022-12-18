Read full article on original website
Lions fall victim to 17-1 fourth-quarter run in 76-69 loss to Snyder
The Brownwood Lions trailed by 13 points in the second quarter and led by 13 points in the third period, but a 17-1 surge by the Snyder Tigers during the final three minutes Tuesday afternoon at Warren Gym resulted in a 76-69 loss for the maroon and white – the third in a row for second-year head coach Will Parker’s squad.
Ottis Monroe Lee
Ottis Monroe Lee, 91, of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after a lengthy battle with health complications. Ottis was born on January 22, 1931 in Ballinger, Texas to his parents, Olan and Onis Lee. He lived most of his childhood in the Rising Star area. He joined the army in 1950 and was stationed in Nevada during the days of nuclear bomb testing. He had some stories to tell about Nevada. Later, in his service to our nation, he was a driver in the Korean War.
Steve A. Galvan
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
DIANE ADAMS: Train heists and jail breaks
Back when robbing trains was a real thing, not just a Bugs Bunny trope, an attempted train heist took place on the night of June 9th, 1898, in Coleman County. Four robbers, loaded up with dynamite and guns, enacted a plan to stop the train when the fireman disembarked to throw the track switch. They hid in a ditch, emerging to fire shots into the air when the train came to a halt.Their plan did not go smoothly, and the robbers were forced to flee without any loot.
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 21
December 22-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm. January 2 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Holiday. 8-14 – Brown County Youth Fair. 16 – Extension Office Closed for...
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood announces Employees of the Quarter
The Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood Facebook page posted the above information regarding its Employees of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
Brown County Under a Wind Chill Watch Effective Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for Brown and neighboring counties and indeed much of Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Brown and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
Brownwood Community Church Opens Up GriefShare To Community
Griefshare, a ministry of Church Initiative, is an organization focused on counseling those who have lost loved ones. Griefshare groups can be found in churches all across the country, and even at Brownwood Community Church. “This is a sharing, educational, support opportunity for anyone who has lost a loved one....
Arctic Blast of Cold Air Arriving Just Before Christmas
Outdoor faucets and pipes should be properly insulated and covered by the end of the day on Wednesday to protect against the very frigid air coming our way early Thursday. Arctic air arrives early Thursday morning in Brown and surrounding counties and temperatures will quickly fall to below freezing within the first few minutes after the front passes through.
Report: Man shot in arm, another grazed with pellets during Brown County hunting accident
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend. The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man […]
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
Commissioners Confirm Agreements to Upgrade Internet Service to County Offices
Brown County Commissioners Court met on Monday morning, December 19, and approved two agreements for internet services for county offices as well as the Law Enforcement Center. Commissioners first approved, on a vote of 4-0, an agreement with Conterra Ultra Broadband, LLC. It is a 60-month agreement which requires a...
Weekend fire at manufactured home displaces residents
At 5:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, the Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3310 Stephen F. Austin Lot 22. Upon arrival the fire had vented through the roof. Fire crews knocked down the fire and extensive overhaul was done due to fire that spread into the void space between the ceiling and the roof. Fire crews were able to save most of the occupants belongings by covering them up with salvage covers. Two occupants were displaced along with their two dogs. Red Cross was notified to assist with housing the displaced residents.
Sheriff’s Office responds to hunting shooting accident
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release:. On December 16 at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24500 block of Hwy 279 N. where a 70-year-old male was involved in a hunting accident causing him to be shot in the left upper arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range.
Real Estate Report November 2022
Statistics from November real estate sales in Brown County have been released by the Heartland Association of Realtors. Some of the highlights:. *** Total Closed Sales: 31, down 20.5% from November 2021. *** Median Sales Price: $180,000, down 27.3%. *** Median Price per Square Foot: $126.66, up 6.7%. *** Closing...
