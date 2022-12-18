Ottis Monroe Lee, 91, of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after a lengthy battle with health complications. Ottis was born on January 22, 1931 in Ballinger, Texas to his parents, Olan and Onis Lee. He lived most of his childhood in the Rising Star area. He joined the army in 1950 and was stationed in Nevada during the days of nuclear bomb testing. He had some stories to tell about Nevada. Later, in his service to our nation, he was a driver in the Korean War.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO