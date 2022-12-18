One more dry day ahead of an approaching winter storm. Today will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs reaching near 40. Tonight, late, there is a chance of a light rain/snow mix. This will all turn to light rain by Thursday AM. Rain will begin to change to snow by midafternoon and turn to all snow by Thursday evening. Temps will fall from the morning around 38 to the mid-teens by afternoon. Snow will fall and totals by Friday morning will likely be from 2-5″. It will be hard to measure because winds will be a factor. Blowing snow will reduce visibilities and create driving hazards. Winds will also contribute to dangerous wind chills, dipping to -30 with temps dropping below zero by Friday morning. Snow will end, but the cold will linger Friday and into the holiday weekend. Winds will lighten by Christmas and after highs Christmas eve only near 10 and a low Christmas morning around zero, it will make it into the low to mid-teens Christmas day and by Monday, be in the mid 20’s. A warming trend comes next week.

1 DAY AGO