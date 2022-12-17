Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
menastar.com
Salvation Army of Texarkana behind on kettle donations
TEXARKANA, Ark. - With only one week until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is falling behind on its Red Kettle campaign donations. The non-profit is still optimistic that with the community’s support they can still reach its fundraising goal. They're hoping to receive $120,000 in donations this year,...
KSLA
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Extra cold temperatures are expected to hit the ArkLaTex later this week, and many organizations have begun preparing for the weather. Christie Lewis brought bags of winter items to Randy Sams’ Outreach Center in Texarkana on Monday, Dec. 19. “I’ve had a lot of people...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. As much of...
Popular Texarkana Restaurant Closes Doors to Open New Location Soon
If you thought something looked a little amiss at The Pavilion Shopping Center on Saint Michael Drive in Texarkana over the weekend, then you would be correct. What Restaurant in Texarkana is Closing its Doors?. Reggie's Burgers, Dogs and Fries location at The Pavilion has closed after 10 years. They...
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS St. Michael Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III
(TEXARKANA) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announces the addition of Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III working alongside the highly trained orthopedic surgery team at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic -Orthopedics. “Early on, I realized I wanted to take care of athletes and began a...
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
actionnews5.com
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
KSLA
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
magnoliareporter.com
Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night
Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
magnoliareporter.com
By Friday, Magnolia's daytime high won't get above freezing
Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
KTLO
Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties
Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
