Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett has ‘huge’ senior season after leg injury

Jason Hewlett Jr.’s football future flashed before his eyes during the first quarter of his junior year season opener. The now-Michigan commit from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney suffered a broken fibula after a player fell on his left leg during the play. Hewlett, who was lightly recruited at the time, couldn’t help but wonder what his college prospects were knowing he was going to miss the rest of his pivotal junior year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with addition of four-star cornerback

Kankakee (Illi.) 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill called an audible at his college signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. The top-200 recruit had been trending toward Michigan in recent weeks, but he surprisingly left the Wolverines out of his top five schools that he announced Monday: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2023 NFL Draft: Who might stay, who might go from Michigan

Even with bowl season in full swing and a potential national championship in sight, there are a bunch of guys on the Michigan roster having hard conversations these days. Everywhere you look, players are opting out of their team’s final game to get a jump start on preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s just four short months away, and requires lots of preparation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan RB Blake Corum suffered meniscus tear, says he’s ’50/50’ on return

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and continues to weigh his future, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week. In an interview on Schefter’s podcast, Corum, nearly three weeks removed from surgery in southern California, revealed the extent of his injury for the first time. He continues to undergo rehab, remains on crutches, but expects to make a full recovery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Signing day: Michigan scores commitment from 4-star receiver

Michigan’s football program has added a top-200 prospect to its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver Karmello English announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live video on social media, choosing them over four other finalists: Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Jackson State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

From dark days to playoff berths, Michigan football finds winning formula

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was two short years ago that Michigan football hit rock bottom as a program under Jim Harbaugh. Losses were piling up and frustration was mounting inside Schembechler Hall. There was no bowl game. The losing skid to archrival Ohio State stood at eight straight games, and likely would have been nine had they played. The Wolverines called it off, citing injuries and a growing number of COVID-19 cases on the team that would severely impacted the number of available players.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions expect run-happy Panthers and QB Sam Darnold to play bully ball

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects the Carolina Panthers to unrelentingly try and run while setting up the occasional play-action pass in Week 16. And since Steve Wilks took over as Carolina’s interim head coach, that’s exactly how the Panthers (5-9) have operated while playing .500 ball since Week 7. Running backs D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear have seen increased work since the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman has run 97 times for 350 yards through the last five games and has been the unquestioned bell cow. Hubbard has managed double-digit carries in two of the last four outings, with Blackshear working his way into the rotation and on passing downs.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

