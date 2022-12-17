ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects the Carolina Panthers to unrelentingly try and run while setting up the occasional play-action pass in Week 16. And since Steve Wilks took over as Carolina’s interim head coach, that’s exactly how the Panthers (5-9) have operated while playing .500 ball since Week 7. Running backs D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear have seen increased work since the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman has run 97 times for 350 yards through the last five games and has been the unquestioned bell cow. Hubbard has managed double-digit carries in two of the last four outings, with Blackshear working his way into the rotation and on passing downs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO