Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett has ‘huge’ senior season after leg injury
Jason Hewlett Jr.’s football future flashed before his eyes during the first quarter of his junior year season opener. The now-Michigan commit from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney suffered a broken fibula after a player fell on his left leg during the play. Hewlett, who was lightly recruited at the time, couldn’t help but wonder what his college prospects were knowing he was going to miss the rest of his pivotal junior year.
Michigan football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with addition of four-star cornerback
Kankakee (Illi.) 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill called an audible at his college signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. The top-200 recruit had been trending toward Michigan in recent weeks, but he surprisingly left the Wolverines out of his top five schools that he announced Monday: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri.
2023 NFL Draft: Who might stay, who might go from Michigan
Even with bowl season in full swing and a potential national championship in sight, there are a bunch of guys on the Michigan roster having hard conversations these days. Everywhere you look, players are opting out of their team’s final game to get a jump start on preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s just four short months away, and requires lots of preparation.
Michigan RB Blake Corum suffered meniscus tear, says he’s ’50/50’ on return
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and continues to weigh his future, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week. In an interview on Schefter’s podcast, Corum, nearly three weeks removed from surgery in southern California, revealed the extent of his injury for the first time. He continues to undergo rehab, remains on crutches, but expects to make a full recovery.
Signing day: Michigan scores commitment from 4-star receiver
Michigan’s football program has added a top-200 prospect to its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver Karmello English announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live video on social media, choosing them over four other finalists: Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Jackson State.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
From dark days to playoff berths, Michigan football finds winning formula
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was two short years ago that Michigan football hit rock bottom as a program under Jim Harbaugh. Losses were piling up and frustration was mounting inside Schembechler Hall. There was no bowl game. The losing skid to archrival Ohio State stood at eight straight games, and likely would have been nine had they played. The Wolverines called it off, citing injuries and a growing number of COVID-19 cases on the team that would severely impacted the number of available players.
New Orleans Saints place former Michigan first-round pick on IR
Former Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz will miss the rest of the season for the New Orleans Saints. The team placed the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 draft on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning it will be without its starting right guard for the last three games. Ruiz’s loss...
Detroit Lions expect run-happy Panthers and QB Sam Darnold to play bully ball
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects the Carolina Panthers to unrelentingly try and run while setting up the occasional play-action pass in Week 16. And since Steve Wilks took over as Carolina’s interim head coach, that’s exactly how the Panthers (5-9) have operated while playing .500 ball since Week 7. Running backs D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear have seen increased work since the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman has run 97 times for 350 yards through the last five games and has been the unquestioned bell cow. Hubbard has managed double-digit carries in two of the last four outings, with Blackshear working his way into the rotation and on passing downs.
Ex-Lions linebacker signed by Chicago Bears via Kanas City’s practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Elijah Lee via Kansas City’s practice squad. Lee appeared in four games for the Detroit Lions in 2020. The 26-year-old linebacker has appeared in five games for the Chiefs this season, between their practice squad and 53-man roster. Lee has logged 111 special teams snaps, with only eight on defense in 2022.
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 16
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on the road for the holidays, with a chance to strengthen their playoff hopes against the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in Week 16. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Panthers:
Detroit Lions awaiting testing on safety DeShon Elliott’s ‘tender’ shoulder
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions aren’t sure if they’ll have starting safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) ahead of their short-week matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Elliott, who left after 39 defensive snaps, told the Detroit Free Press after the team’s win against the New York...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0