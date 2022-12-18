ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why two points for Red Wings was ‘massive’ vs. old nemesis

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning have been at opposite ends of the NHL power structure in recent years, and it showed in their head-to-head results. Now, after being dominated by the Lightning from 2015 to 2020, the Red Wings are pushing back. They’re still not in Tampa Bay’s class, but they’re no longer easy fodder.
BetMGM bonus code MLIVENHL unlocks 20-1 odds if any team scores a goal

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NHL season has been underway for a little over two months now, but if you’re still looking for a place to bet...
Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
Lions OC Ben Johnson knew fourth-down call that beat Jets would be explosive

ALLEN PARK -- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson loves pre-snap motion. More specifically, he loves speed motion, or what they call “dash motion,” where a player races around the formation as the ball is snapped. Amon-Ra St. Brown does it all the time. Josh Reynolds, D’Andre Swift, heck, even Penei Sewell came barreling around the formation as the ball was snapped last week against Minnesota.
Tigers minor-league signing red-hot this winter in Venezuela

The Detroit Tigers have signed slugging outfielder Diego Rincones to a minor-league contract. Rincones, 23, spent his entire career in the San Francisco Giants organization before reaching free agency after the 2022 season. The native of Venezuela put himself on the prospect radar in 2021 when he hit 15 home...
Detroit Lions flying to Carolina a day early to avoid anticipated blizzard

ALLEN PARK -- It seems no one can slow down the Detroit Lions these days, but they’re not taking their chances with Mother Nature. The Lions have changed their travel plans to Carolina, now flying out after practice on Thursday instead of on Friday. They face the Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
