Why two points for Red Wings was ‘massive’ vs. old nemesis
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning have been at opposite ends of the NHL power structure in recent years, and it showed in their head-to-head results. Now, after being dominated by the Lightning from 2015 to 2020, the Red Wings are pushing back. They’re still not in Tampa Bay’s class, but they’re no longer easy fodder.
BetMGM bonus code MLIVENHL unlocks 20-1 odds if any team scores a goal
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NHL season has been underway for a little over two months now, but if you’re still looking for a place to bet...
Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
Lions OC Ben Johnson knew fourth-down call that beat Jets would be explosive
ALLEN PARK -- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson loves pre-snap motion. More specifically, he loves speed motion, or what they call “dash motion,” where a player races around the formation as the ball is snapped. Amon-Ra St. Brown does it all the time. Josh Reynolds, D’Andre Swift, heck, even Penei Sewell came barreling around the formation as the ball was snapped last week against Minnesota.
Tigers minor-league signing red-hot this winter in Venezuela
The Detroit Tigers have signed slugging outfielder Diego Rincones to a minor-league contract. Rincones, 23, spent his entire career in the San Francisco Giants organization before reaching free agency after the 2022 season. The native of Venezuela put himself on the prospect radar in 2021 when he hit 15 home...
Detroit Lions flying to Carolina a day early to avoid anticipated blizzard
ALLEN PARK -- It seems no one can slow down the Detroit Lions these days, but they’re not taking their chances with Mother Nature. The Lions have changed their travel plans to Carolina, now flying out after practice on Thursday instead of on Friday. They face the Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Detroit Lions surprised by Pro Bowl snub for Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker
ALLEN PARK -- Frank Ragnow deserved to be named to the Pro Bowl more than anyone else in Detroit, and he was. But go inside that Lions locker room, and players -- surprise, surprise -- believe Ragnow wasn’t the only one who deserved to make it from one of the five hottest teams in football.
Ivey’s career-high 30 points not enough as Pistons lose to Jazz, 126-111
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons had an efficient first half, shooting 57% from the floor, but it wasn’t enough to withstand the three-point onslaught from the Utah Jazz, losing 126-111 on Tuesday night. Jaden Ivey had another hot start for the Pistons, with 18 first-half points. He was...
State’s longest winning streak headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Between their size, skill and experience, Schoolcraft class of 2022 seniors Tyler DeGroote and Ty Rykse were irreplaceable players from last year’s state championship squad. Factor in a new head coach, and it appeared the Eagles might be in for a rebuilding year this winter.
