Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The outskirts of Kingman, Arizona, used to be a place where pilots would train and recreationists tested their all-terrain vehicles. The dry and empty landscape has since morphed into something much more green that supports pistachio and almond orchards, and garlic and potato fields in a climate similar to California’s Central Valley. The crops are fed by groundwater that also serves the city of Kingman.
WTOP
Bank of America adding free, low-income finance counseling at a DC branch
Bank of America is expanding its pilot program with nonprofit Operation HOPE, adding financial counseling for low- and moderate-income individuals to more cities, including a branch location in Northeast D.C. The program, called HOPE Inside, was first introduced in four financial centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles. The two organizations...
WTOP
GOP’s Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The...
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WTOP
What a typical home flipper makes in DC
Typical profits for investors buying a home, renovating it, and reselling a home — or flipping it — have hit a 13-year low. But the D.C. region ranks high for return on investment. Real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions reports 7.5% of homes purchased in the third...
WTOP
2 DC officers convicted in fatal chase of scooter driver
Two D.C. police officers were found guilty Wednesday in the death of a man who was hit and killed during a police chase in 2020. Officer Terence Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder. conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20; Lt. Andrew Zabavsky was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.
WTOP
Harkless and UNLV host Southern Miss
Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -8; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Elijah Harkless scored 21 points in UNLV’s 75-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons. The Rebels have gone 5-1 at home. UNLV...
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
WTOP
Man found mentally unfit to stand trial in murder of Md. gas station clerk
A Silver Spring man who was charged with the killing of a gas station clerk in Maryland has been found mentally unfit to stand trial at this time. A judge during a bond hearing deemed 31-year-old Torrey Moore “a danger to others,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said on Monday. He will stay in police custody without bond to receive further psychiatric evaluation. He’ll undergo a second competency hearing in six months.
WTOP
‘DC is for everybody’: Affordable housing replaces torn-down development
D.C. leaders announced on Monday that a long-promised affordable replacement of torn-down housing is ready for new tenants. The Rise at Temple Courts is Phase I of the Northwest One project at 2 L St. NW. “I’m a fourth-generation Washingtonian, one of the residents of the original Temple Courts,” Ward...
Comments / 0