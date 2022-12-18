Read full article on original website
Maryland hosts Dasher and Saint Peter’s
Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Maryland Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -22.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces the Maryland Terrapins after Isiah Dasher scored 29 points in Saint Peter’s 63-56 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Terrapins are...
DC’s first NCAA Champions had to win a title twice
Cheers led to tears, and finally joy, when in 1974 the Howard University men’s soccer team delivered D.C. its first NCAA champion and first Division 1 champion from a Historically Black College and University. The Bison’s rise to the top mirrored the struggles faced by people of color at...
What a typical home flipper makes in DC
Typical profits for investors buying a home, renovating it, and reselling a home — or flipping it — have hit a 13-year low. But the D.C. region ranks high for return on investment. Real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions reports 7.5% of homes purchased in the third...
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Groundbreaking next year on another Silver Spring housing project
Developers CP Capital and The NRP Group have partnered for a new, multifamily development in Silver Spring, Maryland, which will break ground early next year. “White Oak,” named after its location, will be a 390-unit townhome family development with the building wrapped around a central courtyard. The development will...
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
2 arrested in Takoma Park restaurant shooting
Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday night. Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, were arrested following a shooting at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue. Takoma Park police said in a release three...
2 DC officers convicted in fatal chase of scooter driver
Two D.C. police officers were found guilty Wednesday in the death of a man who was hit and killed during a police chase in 2020. Officer Terence Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder. conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20; Lt. Andrew Zabavsky was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.
Fairfax police chief talks about Tysons arrest, domestic crimes and dept.’s future
A Virginia police chief credited the “good police work” of members of Fairfax and Arlington county police departments, which led to the arrest of two suspects at a busy Virginia shopping mall. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast that an off-duty Arlington police...
‘DC is for everybody’: Affordable housing replaces torn-down development
D.C. leaders announced on Monday that a long-promised affordable replacement of torn-down housing is ready for new tenants. The Rise at Temple Courts is Phase I of the Northwest One project at 2 L St. NW. “I’m a fourth-generation Washingtonian, one of the residents of the original Temple Courts,” Ward...
Prince George’s school CEO, other school leaders testify at hearing for embattled board chair Juanita Miller
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Prince George’s County schools CEO Monica Goldson was the first of four witnesses to testify Tuesday during a virtual hearing on whether to remove embattled school board chair Juanita Miller.
Enrollment up, attendance slipping in Prince William Co. schools
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Attendance at Prince William County Schools took a dip in the first quarter of the school year compared to quarter one of the 2021-22 year, but student grades have improved, according to a school system presentation Dec. 7.
‘Largest public sector election in Virginia history:’ Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
16-year-old boy faces gun charges after Tysons Corner incident
A teenage boy faces a long list of gun charges after an incident at Tysons Corner Center mall in Virginia. Police in Fairfax County chased who they believed were three men — wanted for questioning in a robbery in Arlington County — throughout parts of the mall on Sunday night.
Police investigate carjackings in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating several reported carjackings, including one in which a man was killed. There is no indication at this time that the cases are connected, police said, adding that carjackings are a “concern for our agency and agencies across the region.”. The...
Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The attorney for Prince George’s County school board chair Juanita Miller said she may testify this week before a Maryland administrative judge during an ongoing case to decide whether to remove her from the position.
Man found mentally unfit to stand trial in murder of Md. gas station clerk
A Silver Spring man who was charged with the killing of a gas station clerk in Maryland has been found mentally unfit to stand trial at this time. A judge during a bond hearing deemed 31-year-old Torrey Moore “a danger to others,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said on Monday. He will stay in police custody without bond to receive further psychiatric evaluation. He’ll undergo a second competency hearing in six months.
Fairfax grand jury indicts school bus driver suspected of being drunk
A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury has indicted a bus driver on charges related to driving a school bus full of kindergartners while suspected of being intoxicated. In October, Fairfax County police said Troy Reynolds was driving 44 students and four adults from D.C.’s Ben Murch Elementary School back home after visiting a pumpkin patch, when the bus veered off the road, struck a rock and blew out a back tire.
Tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
A burst pipe is never a good thing, and as temperatures in the D.C. area are expected to drop even more in the coming days, here are a few tips on what you can do to avoid a mess this holiday season. If the pipes in your home freeze and...
