Fresno, CA

WTOP

Maryland hosts Dasher and Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Maryland Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -22.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces the Maryland Terrapins after Isiah Dasher scored 29 points in Saint Peter’s 63-56 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Terrapins are...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

DC’s first NCAA Champions had to win a title twice

Cheers led to tears, and finally joy, when in 1974 the Howard University men’s soccer team delivered D.C. its first NCAA champion and first Division 1 champion from a Historically Black College and University. The Bison’s rise to the top mirrored the struggles faced by people of color at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

What a typical home flipper makes in DC

Typical profits for investors buying a home, renovating it, and reselling a home — or flipping it — have hit a 13-year low. But the D.C. region ranks high for return on investment. Real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions reports 7.5% of homes purchased in the third...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service

Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Groundbreaking next year on another Silver Spring housing project

Developers CP Capital and The NRP Group have partnered for a new, multifamily development in Silver Spring, Maryland, which will break ground early next year. “White Oak,” named after its location, will be a 390-unit townhome family development with the building wrapped around a central courtyard. The development will...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies

Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in Takoma Park restaurant shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday night. Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, were arrested following a shooting at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue. Takoma Park police said in a release three...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

2 DC officers convicted in fatal chase of scooter driver

Two D.C. police officers were found guilty Wednesday in the death of a man who was hit and killed during a police chase in 2020. Officer Terence Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder. conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20; Lt. Andrew Zabavsky was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s school CEO, other school leaders testify at hearing for embattled board chair Juanita Miller

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Prince George’s County schools CEO Monica Goldson was the first of four witnesses to testify Tuesday during a virtual hearing on whether to remove embattled school board chair Juanita Miller.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Enrollment up, attendance slipping in Prince William Co. schools

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Attendance at Prince William County Schools took a dip in the first quarter of the school year compared to quarter one of the 2021-22 year, but student grades have improved, according to a school system presentation Dec. 7.
WTOP

‘Largest public sector election in Virginia history:’ Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police investigate carjackings in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating several reported carjackings, including one in which a man was killed. There is no indication at this time that the cases are connected, police said, adding that carjackings are a “concern for our agency and agencies across the region.”. The...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The attorney for Prince George’s County school board chair Juanita Miller said she may testify this week before a Maryland administrative judge during an ongoing case to decide whether to remove her from the position.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man found mentally unfit to stand trial in murder of Md. gas station clerk

A Silver Spring man who was charged with the killing of a gas station clerk in Maryland has been found mentally unfit to stand trial at this time. A judge during a bond hearing deemed 31-year-old Torrey Moore “a danger to others,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said on Monday. He will stay in police custody without bond to receive further psychiatric evaluation. He’ll undergo a second competency hearing in six months.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Fairfax grand jury indicts school bus driver suspected of being drunk

A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury has indicted a bus driver on charges related to driving a school bus full of kindergartners while suspected of being intoxicated. In October, Fairfax County police said Troy Reynolds was driving 44 students and four adults from D.C.’s Ben Murch Elementary School back home after visiting a pumpkin patch, when the bus veered off the road, struck a rock and blew out a back tire.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

