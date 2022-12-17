Read full article on original website
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 23-29
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Johnson has 14, North Alabama tops Williams Baptist 83-45
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Williams Baptist 83-45 on Wednesday night. Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (8-5). Aidan Kuhl scored nine points, going 3 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Dallas Howell was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz’s 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is...
Celtics’ Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November. Boston...
Nets’ Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after.
