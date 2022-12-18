Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Confusion grows as NY prepares to elevate Division of Veterans' Services
Veterans are wondering what it will mean when the new New York State Department of Veterans' Services takes effect this spring. The current state Division of Veterans' Services will be elevated to the Department of Veterans' Services on April 1, 2023, and add a commissioner to the governor's cabinet. Lawmakers in the last budget elevated the division, requiring changes to its logo, signage and other materials.
wdkx.com
Two Local High School Seniors Were Nominated For The US Presidential Scholars Program
Over 2 dozen high school seniors in New York were nominated for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. 2 of the students nominated are from the Rochester area. Jasmyne Floyd who attends World of Inquiry High School NO.58 and Alexa DeSantis who’s a student at Fairport High School both seniors.
New York Regents exams: Here’s how Staten Island students performed on English language arts test
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State recently released the results of Regents exams taken over the 2021-2022 school year, including data showing how proficient high school students on Staten Island were on the English language arts exam. To receive a diploma, most students are required to take at...
Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31
Minimum wage outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will increase to $14.20 beginning December 31.
WHEC TV-10
South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The...
NY should fund free school lunches for all students (Guest Opinion by Rachael Ray)
Rachael Ray, of Lake Luzerne, is a Food Network star, author, cook and syndicated talk-show host. The holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year. Decorating the house, cozy pajamas, time with friends and family, and of course, great food!. Food is always central for me, especially...
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul approves expanded child care access for New York
A measure meant to increase child care programs for families in New York was approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, drawing praise from advocates due to the measure's eye toward expanding access. The new law will remove requirements for parents to work in order to access the state-subsidized programs. The...
WHEC TV-10
A Christmas story: Former Brighton convent to shelter Ukrainian refugees
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – More than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine are in the United States and New York has the most of them. One of the things they need right away is a place to stay. Rev. Joe Hart is the pastor at two churches in Brighton, including Our Lady...
WHEC TV-10
New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29
NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
$32,000 pay raise proposed for state legislators
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State legislators are expected to vote later this week on whether to give themselves a $32,000 a year pay raise. It would make them the highest-paid state legislators in the country. A special session is expected as early as Thursday for this vote which...
southarkansassun.com
$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away.
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
Salvation Army plans ‘$20 on the 20th’ challenge
The Salvation Army is joining forces across New York State to encourage people to consider donating $20 on December 20, as a last-minute push for the 2022 Red Kettle fundraiser.
WHEC TV-10
City announces lawsuit against gun companies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is taking aim at gun manufacturers. It plans to sue them over the relentless gun violence on our streets. Tuesday afternoon Mayor Malik Evans announced this new public safety initiative against firearm companies. Evans says gun violence is now the leading cause...
Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State
Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
Comments / 1