ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Confusion grows as NY prepares to elevate Division of Veterans' Services

Veterans are wondering what it will mean when the new New York State Department of Veterans' Services takes effect this spring. The current state Division of Veterans' Services will be elevated to the Department of Veterans' Services on April 1, 2023, and add a commissioner to the governor's cabinet. Lawmakers in the last budget elevated the division, requiring changes to its logo, signage and other materials.
WHEC TV-10

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The...
BROOKINGS, SD
WWLP

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul approves expanded child care access for New York

A measure meant to increase child care programs for families in New York was approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, drawing praise from advocates due to the measure's eye toward expanding access. The new law will remove requirements for parents to work in order to access the state-subsidized programs. The...
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29

NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

$32,000 pay raise proposed for state legislators

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State legislators are expected to vote later this week on whether to give themselves a $32,000 a year pay raise. It would make them the highest-paid state legislators in the country. A special session is expected as early as Thursday for this vote which...
southarkansassun.com

$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

City announces lawsuit against gun companies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is taking aim at gun manufacturers. It plans to sue them over the relentless gun violence on our streets. Tuesday afternoon Mayor Malik Evans announced this new public safety initiative against firearm companies. Evans says gun violence is now the leading cause...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State

Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy