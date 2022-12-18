ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
WHEC TV-10

Josh Allen, 3 other Bills named to 2023 Pro Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, and Jordan Poyer have all been selected to represent the Buffalo Bills at the 2023 Pro Bowl. Among the four Bills players who were selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, Diggs now has the most, with three. It’s the second Pro Bowl selection for both Allen and Poyer, while Morse was voted for the first time in his eight year career.
WHEC TV-10

Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. No cause of death was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHEC TV-10

Bills fans head to Chicago for Christmas Eve game

CHICAGO — The winter storm could impact the Bills game in Chicago against the Bears but that’s not stopping Bills Mafia from heading to the windy city this weekend. About 120 people are expected to join a tailgate indoors on Saturday before the game at a bar near Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL

