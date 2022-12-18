ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, and Jordan Poyer have all been selected to represent the Buffalo Bills at the 2023 Pro Bowl. Among the four Bills players who were selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, Diggs now has the most, with three. It’s the second Pro Bowl selection for both Allen and Poyer, while Morse was voted for the first time in his eight year career.

15 HOURS AGO