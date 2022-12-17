Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
WTOP
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz’s 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is...
WTOP
Johnson has 14, North Alabama tops Williams Baptist 83-45
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Williams Baptist 83-45 on Wednesday night. Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (8-5). Aidan Kuhl scored nine points, going 3 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Dallas Howell was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP
Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105
LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell...
WTOP
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-20-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-19-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chicago is 4-12-2 at home and 7-19-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -46...
WTOP
Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves...
WTOP
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
WTOP
Celtics’ Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November. Boston...
WTOP
Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
WTOP
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2...
WTOP
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero … and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:28 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By...
Comments / 0