Report: Manchester United Remain Interested In Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are still interested in signing Chelsea target and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United and Chelsea both desperately wanted to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona last season, but both teams missed out on the chance to sign the Dutch midfielder.

Both clubs were interested and Barcelona did want to sell, but Frenkie De Jong maintained he would not leave the club. Many reports suggested wages he was owed by Barcelona was the reason he would not leave.

Manchester United have not ceased interest in Frenkie De Jong.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of MEN, Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag in particular remain interested in signing Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong.

Chelsea do still have De Jong on a potential list of midfielders they could sign, but he is not the priority. That would be Declan Rice.

Manchester United's priority is likely to be one of De Jong or Moises Caicedo. A player Chelsea also have interest in.

De Jong reportedly gave Erik Ten Hag assurances that he would join Manchester United last summer, despite publicly announcing he wanted to stay at Barcelona.

January is unlikely for Manchester United to try due to the club sale, and the reports today may make Chelsea look in the direction of the Barcelona midfielder again.

A deal would not be cheap, but De Jong's performances for the Netherlands in the World Cup showed his true class.

Will Chelsea make a move for De Jong now that Manchester United have reignited interest?

