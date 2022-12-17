Smothering Defense Pushes Red Raiders Men's Hoops Past Jackson State in Houston

The Red Raiders men's basketball team obliterated Jackson State at the second annual Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston on Saturday.

Behind 17 points off the bench from D'Maurian Williams in just 16 minutes played, the men's Red Raiders hoops team beat Jackson State 102-52 on Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston at the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic .

The Red Raiders (9-2) now enjoy a four-game winning streak, while the Tigers (1-11) increase their losing skid to four games.

Texas Tech started hot and enjoyed a 52-17 lead at the half before finishing the game shooting 54.5 percent (36-of-66) from the field, 41.9 percent (13-of-31) from 3-point range, and 73.9 percent (17-of-23) from the charity stripe.

Jackson State fell behind early and could not catch up, as the Red Raiders held a 27-10 lead midway through the first frame.

The Tigers were led by Keonte Cornelius with 14 points off the bench. No other Jackson State players hit double digits, but Jamarcus Jones scored eight while Coltie Young and Zeke Cook both scored six.

The Tech defense was dominant all afternoon forcing 26 turnovers while the Red Raiders offense committed just five for the whole game.

Kevin Obanor contributed 16 points for Tech, while KJ Allen scored 15, and Jaylon Tyson (11) and De'Vion Harmon (10) were the other Red Raiders to score in double digits.

Allen snagged a team-high seven rebounds and six players had two assists for Tech.

Next up for the Red Raiders are the Houston Christian Huskies at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock at 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

