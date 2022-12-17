BREAKING: Germie Bernard, MSU wide receiver who entered portal, makes final decision

Michigan State true freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, will follow through with his decision and has committed to Washington.

Bernard revealed his transfer destination with an Instagram post on Saturday evening.

Bernard was a member of the Spartans' 2022 recruiting class, signing with Michigan State in the second signing period last winter. However, Bernard had originally signed a letter of intent to Washington during the early signing period last December. After the Huskies wide receiver coach, Junior Adams, departed the program from another job, Bernard requested for a release from his letter of intent, which Washington granted.

Fast forward one calendar year, and now Bernard is headed back to the West Coast and will rejoin the Huskies program.

Making the freshman's decision sting even more for the Spartans is the fact that Michigan State will host Washington next season on Sept. 16. The Huskies defeated MSU in Seattle this past season, 39-28, in the first half of the home-and-home series between the programs.

Bernard totaled seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season at Michigan State.