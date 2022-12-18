ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday night forecast

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Keeping pets safe in the cold

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Weather causing canceled, delayed flights in and out of Omaha

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Days

Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 12 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Dangerous situation': Metro warned against driving through winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — Road officials in Omaha and Sarpy County know people are going to try driving to their holiday destinations. All their attention is on the road, where Omaha plows are treating streets, and Sarpy County is spreading material. "We would really like people to stay off the...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday, Friday due to winter storm

OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday

NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
OMAHA, NE

