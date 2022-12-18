Read full article on original website
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
Tony Khan May Think Pushing Miro Is “A Waste Of Time”
Miro has not been seen in AEW since All Out, and he has not even competed on Dynamite for a few months. This has been a huge subject of worry for many fans, as they feel Miro is simply being underutilized and wasted in AEW. It was reported that Miro...
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Final Viewership This Week
The final numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. On December 19, Brandon Thurston reported that Friday’s WWE SmackDown finished with a average viewership total of 2.191 million viewers. This is down from the previous Friday’s SmackDown, which drew 2.306 million viewers. Friday’s episode also featured with a final key demo rating of 0.52, which is down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating.
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is set for this Friday on TBS at 10/9c. Rampage is being taped following tonight’s Dynamite and the lineup has been revealed, including a Holiday Battle Royal for a cash prize, a tag title match and so much more. You can see the lineup below. AEW Rampage...
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
WATCH: Sonjay Dutt Drops A Diss Track On The Acclaimed
MC Sonjay Dutt has arrived. The Acclaimed is usually known for their rapping and diss records, but Sonjay Dutt, alongside Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett have responded. Sonjay Dutt rapped while the others made cameos in the background. Dutt dissed both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. You can hear Sonjay’s hot bars below, ahead of Lethal and Jarrett’s Tag Team Title Opportunity against The Acclaimed this Friday on AEW Rampage.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops By Almost A Quarter This Week
The numbers are in for IMPACT Wrestling this week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that IMPACT Wrestling on December 15 drew 86,000 viewers. This number is down 20% from the 107,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 8. This week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and failed to rank for cable originals on Thursday, December 15.
Big E Explains When He Will Know His WWE Return Timetable
Earlier this year, Big E suffered a catastrophic injury as he suffered a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland. Big E hasn’t wrestled since. The 36-year-old revealed to These Urban Times that he will learn more about his return date in March 2023. The New Day member is loved by fans, so they are all hoping that return is coming soon.
Sol Ruca Discusses Her Viral Finisher And Changing The Women’s Division
Sol Ruca went viral recently for all the right reasons recently as her imploding cutter finishing move caused quite a buzz after a recent match on NXT Level Up. Speaking to FOX News, Roca discussed Triple H’s tweet on the move and the viral moment. “When I saw that...
Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
AEW Dynamite (12/28) Best Of Seven Series: Match Six (Falls Count Anywhere): Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) We will continue to update as more matches are announced. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all...
WATCH: The Bunny Returns From Hiatus And Releases A New Vlog
Hello, Friends. The Bunny is back on YouTube. Many wrestlers have vlogs and YouTube content and a lot of them are in AEW. One of those is Allie The Bunny, who has a Vlog sharing her life and days within AEW while on the road and backstage. But, she took a seven month hiatus from vlogging and ended up getting injured and filming a movie in that time. Now, she’s back. This week, The Bunny dropped a new Vlog showcasing her at AEW, Movie reviews with The Bapde, doing some Oreo tasting with Danhausen and Sonjay Dutt and even doing a toy unboxing, a new hobby she’s gotten into thanks to Ethan Page. You can check out the Vlog below!
The S.A.T Calls Out AEW For ‘Gimmick Infringement’, Threaten To Slap Serpentico
The S.A.T (Spanish Announce Team) is an independent wrestling tag team that consists of brothers Jose and Joel Maximo. The duo made their debut back in 2000 and have been on the independent scene for years and currently are still at it. But now, it seems they have a problem with AEW and their newest team S.A.P, (Spanish Announce Project) calling gimmick infringement on them. SAP was formed this week on AEW Dark and consists of Angelico, Luther and Serpentico. S.A.T fired off multiple tweets, notably taking aim at Serpentico, saying that he can’t show up to indies any more, even threatening to slap him on sight (or as he says, on site). You can see the tweets below.
WATCH: WWE NXT Top 10 Moments Of The Week
The Top 10 has been revealed. WWE has revealed the Top 10 Moments of WWE NXT for December 20, 2022. The top ten features The New Day defending their championships, Grayson Waller outsmarting Bron Breakker, Zoey Stark stealing a win and much more. You can check out the video below.
Shawn Michaels Jokes He Wouldn’t Mind Royalties For The Usage Of A Superkick
Michael popularized the superkick during his time in wrestling. However, the modern-day pro wrestling world has made the superkick a mere transitional move, rather than a devastating finisher. While speaking on Culture State, The Showstopper was asked if he got royalties every time. Michaels made it clear that he would...
Pretty Deadly Possibly In Line For WWE Main Roster Call Up In New Year
At the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Pretty Deadly put up their NXT Tag Team Championships against The New Day. The two teams gave it their all in a solid tag team encounter. However, it was The New Day who reigned supreme and won the titles. Following their loss, fans...
AEW’s Nick Comoroto Responds To Lacey Evans ADD Post
Nick Comoroto has responded. Lacey Evans made a moronic post to Instagram earlier today that is now deleted, speaking on ADD negatively. Now, Nick Comoroto of AEW has responded on twitter by revealing that he was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old, saying that you don’t just out grow it and it never stopped him from chasing his dreams, even if people called him weird.
Evil Uno Gives An Update On AEW Fight Forever
Fight Forever is on the way. AEW Fight Forever video game has been hyped up for months. We’ve seen gameplay, we’ve seen a trailer and even a cover. But, fans are always looking for more information. Now, in a new interview with Fightful, Evil Uno spoke about the game and promoted some of the features that AEW Fight Forever is set to have.
Max Caster Reacts To Sonjay Dutt’s Diss Track
Max Caster has some thoughts. Sonjay Dutt dropped a diss track on the current reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on last nights AEW Dynamite. Following the show, Max Caster, who’s usually the one doing the rapping, took to Twitter to quote tweet the video by saying “Sonjay got less flow than a menopausal woman” He then asked who approved the rap/video. Max’s partner, Anthony Bowens, is set to team with Daddy Ass Billy Gunn this Friday on AEW Rampage to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
