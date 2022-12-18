Hello, Friends. The Bunny is back on YouTube. Many wrestlers have vlogs and YouTube content and a lot of them are in AEW. One of those is Allie The Bunny, who has a Vlog sharing her life and days within AEW while on the road and backstage. But, she took a seven month hiatus from vlogging and ended up getting injured and filming a movie in that time. Now, she’s back. This week, The Bunny dropped a new Vlog showcasing her at AEW, Movie reviews with The Bapde, doing some Oreo tasting with Danhausen and Sonjay Dutt and even doing a toy unboxing, a new hobby she’s gotten into thanks to Ethan Page. You can check out the Vlog below!

1 DAY AGO