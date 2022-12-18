if Harry and Meghan didn't have their own pr firm and have a Netflix crew following them everywhere they'd have a lot less problems. the attention and money are more important to them than having a peaceful life.
Oh Meghan…..say it isn’t so. Just how many actual black women in America are being paid $305,000 per minute to recount how bad they are discriminated against while returned to their mansion by armed security paid for by the family that your making more money trashing.
this just keeps getting better and better. do these two whiners ever stop complaining and telling the same story over and over again for years and years of about everything wrong and mommy did this and daddy did that and he wouldn't give me this and what was I should do and oh my gosh I'm so unhappy I'm a millionaire I've got million dollar home I got a million dollar clothing allowance I'm just so unhappy. OMG
