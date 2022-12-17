Desantis still hasn't mentioned The Villages Trumper Residents who got caught Voting for dead people, not a peep but he's sure talked about the Dems, So here he is again, I'll bet the Farm, this lady isn't mentioned.Isn't the big Scandal right now one Party accusing the other of "controlling and or influence media?" Yes, that's what happened, let's see if they own this or ignore it, don't talk about it and it'll be like it never happened.
If you commit voter fraud & are found or plead guilty, the right to vote should not be your privilege for at least 5 years after completing the requirements of your sentence. And you certainly should not have that crime expunged from your criminal history. Who would take that crime seriously in the future with such a slap on the wrist & no record of it afterward. SMH! 🤦♀️
only Republicans used dead ppl names and voted twice. only Republicans voted in their home states and again in Florida
