2022 was a wild year, but who got the most wild inside of the ring? WWE has released their top 10 most extreme moments of 2022. The list features the likes of Logan Paul with his death defying frog splash through the announcers table, Seth Rollins curb stomp onto the steel steps, Sami Zayn getting tossed through a table full of mouse traps and much more. You can watch the video below and let us know your personal most extreme moment of the year! Let’s hope 2023 brings us more hardcore.

2 DAYS AGO