Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Lana Made More Money From Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. It was reported that Mandy Rose was not even given a chance to take down her premium content before her WWE release. According to a report by Fightful Select, just like...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Giving NXT Creative More Time To Write Off Talent Before Main Roster Call Ups
WWE NXT went back to its roots by reverting to the classic black and gold color. However, the brand still maintained its focus on creating new talent. As is the case for many NXT stars, they will be called up to the main roster eventually. While speaking on his podcast...
bodyslam.net
Sol Ruca Discusses Her Viral Finisher And Changing The Women’s Division
Sol Ruca went viral recently for all the right reasons recently as her imploding cutter finishing move caused quite a buzz after a recent match on NXT Level Up. Speaking to FOX News, Roca discussed Triple H’s tweet on the move and the viral moment. “When I saw that...
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
bodyslam.net
Iron Sheik Has His Own Unique Say On ADHD
Lacey Evans shared a video on her Instagram story earlier today which casts doubt on autism and ADD diagnosis numbers, claiming that the two videos didn’t exist before. Many fans blasted her for the post. However, Evans took to Twitter to double down on her post before deleting the tweets shortly after.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
bodyslam.net
Liv Morgan Says She Doesn’t Like Ronda Rousey “Anymore”
Morgan earned the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who hugged her after the match. It appears that the two have drifted apart since the MITB PLE, with Morgan publicly announcing her lack of fondness for Rousey. The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Twin Talk with Haley &...
bodyslam.net
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
bodyslam.net
AEW’s Nick Comoroto Responds To Lacey Evans ADD Post
Nick Comoroto has responded. Lacey Evans made a moronic post to Instagram earlier today that is now deleted, speaking on ADD negatively. Now, Nick Comoroto of AEW has responded on twitter by revealing that he was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old, saying that you don’t just out grow it and it never stopped him from chasing his dreams, even if people called him weird.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Made Bronson Reed “A Priority Signing”
Triple H wanted Bronson Reed back in WWE badly. Fightful Select that Triple H saw Bronson Reed as a “priority hire.” NJPW wanted to keep him around, but WWE got Reed instead. We’re told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We’d long been...
bodyslam.net
WWE Home Video To Release Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK
Adrenaline, in my soul, a DVD release for Cody Rhodes. WWE has announced today via the WWE Home Video UK account that they’ll be releasing a best of Cody Rhodes DVD on February 20, 2023, exclusively in the United Kingdom. The DVD will feature the very best matches from Cody’s WWE career since his 2007 debut to up to his return this year.
bodyslam.net
WWE Shipped Kurt Angle Jason Jordan’s Birthday Present After He Left It Behind
During Kurt Angle’s recent birthday appearance on Smackdown, Jason Jordan gifted him a photo of himself in his younger years surrounded by a heart made of pasta declaring Kurt Angle to be “#1 Dad.”. Angle ended up losing the gift that night in the arena. While speaking on...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops By Almost A Quarter This Week
The numbers are in for IMPACT Wrestling this week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that IMPACT Wrestling on December 15 drew 86,000 viewers. This number is down 20% from the 107,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 8. This week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and failed to rank for cable originals on Thursday, December 15.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Releases Their Most Extreme Moments Of 2022
2022 was a wild year, but who got the most wild inside of the ring? WWE has released their top 10 most extreme moments of 2022. The list features the likes of Logan Paul with his death defying frog splash through the announcers table, Seth Rollins curb stomp onto the steel steps, Sami Zayn getting tossed through a table full of mouse traps and much more. You can watch the video below and let us know your personal most extreme moment of the year! Let’s hope 2023 brings us more hardcore.
bodyslam.net
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. – ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Death Match: Brandon...
bodyslam.net
Dominic Garrini Receives His Brown Belt
There’s a new brown belt in town. Dominic Garrini has a new belt. Recently, Dominic and his tag team partner Kevin Ku were crowned the DPW tag team champions. Now, one half of Violence Is Forever has revealed on social media that he received his Brown belt. Congratulations, Dominic!
bodyslam.net
Rocky Romero Promises “Surprises” At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Rocky Romero promises some surprises for fans who tune into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. On The Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette asked Rocky Romero if any currently unannounced names would appear on January 4th. There are speculations that someone will return to wrestling, namely Sasha Banks. I’ve heard a...
bodyslam.net
MJF Thought It Was Stupid To Remain Off AEW TV During The Pandemic
MJF has always considered he could generate a greater response from the crowd than anybody else, ever since he joined AEW at its very first pay-per-view in 2019. He maintained his confidence that he would be responsible for the company’s destiny, even though others had doubts about it. The...
Comments / 0