There will be another aspect to the historic arctic outbreak on Thursday and that is the increasing likelihood of accumulating snow. The arctic cold front is expected to move into the Four States area around 8 AM to noon on Thursday, and there will be enough moisture accompanying the frigid air mass that accumulating snowfall should occur immediately behind the front. Computer model forecasts may change between today (Tuesday) and the arrival of the cold air on Thursday, but at this time it appears that the Four States area could pick up around 1-3 inches of snow from around 8 AM to 2 PM on Thursday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO