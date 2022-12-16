Read full article on original website
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
Warming Shelters in Southwest Missouri
KSNF/KODE — With cold weather approaching, The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties has released information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties. Joplin, Mo. Souls Harbor – 817 Main St. (417)623-2550, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Watered Gardens – 531 S. Kentucky Ave. (417)623-6030,...
Missouri’s “must see” list of Christmas light displays
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Haven’t caught the holiday spirit yet? Or, maybe you’re one of those people who put up Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. Either way, we can all use a little inspiration to get us — or to keep us — in the holiday spirit.
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
Kansas man sentenced over illegal autopsy services
ALMA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old man accused of illegally performing autopsies in Kansas has been sentenced to jail. A Wabaunsee County judge has sentenced Shawn Parcells to serve 12 months in the county jail and 12 months probation. It follows his Nov. 4, 2021, conviction on three counts of misdemeanor criminal desecration and three counts of theft.
Gov. Kelly’s releases “Axing Your Taxes” plan to save Kansans money
ROELAND PARK, Kans. — A release from the Kansas governor’s office states that residents will save over $500 million over the next three years with Governor Kelly’s “Axing Your Taxes” plan. The plan pushes to immediately cut taxes on groceries while eliminating state sales tax...
How much snow should the Four States expect this week?
There will be another aspect to the historic arctic outbreak on Thursday and that is the increasing likelihood of accumulating snow. The arctic cold front is expected to move into the Four States area around 8 AM to noon on Thursday, and there will be enough moisture accompanying the frigid air mass that accumulating snowfall should occur immediately behind the front. Computer model forecasts may change between today (Tuesday) and the arrival of the cold air on Thursday, but at this time it appears that the Four States area could pick up around 1-3 inches of snow from around 8 AM to 2 PM on Thursday.
Kobach taps former judge as solicitor general
TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped recently retired Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Anthony J. Powell to serve as Solicitor General. Kobach announced his appointment in a press release on Monday. “Judge Powell has earned great respect in the Kansas legal community. As a former...
