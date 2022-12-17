Read full article on original website
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
6ix9ine Called Out By Lil GotIt For Disrespecting Late YSL Rapper Lil Keed
6ix9ine has been steadily trolling Gunna since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO Case, but his weaponization of Lil Keed’s death is a step too far for some. The Brooklyn rapper continued to taunt Gunna and the rest of YSL this week by digging up what he claims was Keed’s final Instagram Story prior to his May 2022 death, which insisted that YSL is a “family” and a “label,” not a “gang” or a “criminal organization,” as prosecutors have claimed.
Drake Calls SZA’s ‘SOS’ “Incredible,” Says “Her Loss” Took 4 Months To Create
Drizzy can’t get enough of SZA’s record & also explains how long it took him to complete some of his fans’ favorite albums. SZA’s sophomore effort continues to be the talk of the town and even Drake can’t help but praise the record. After years of fans pleading in her comment sections, SZA dropped off SOS. It was a labor of love that took some time for the world to receive, and now that it’s here, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s growth is audible. Her fusion of several genres is done in a way only SZA can deliver. As SOS sits comfortably at No. 1 on the charts, a clip from Drake’s recent interview commanded attention.
Judge Reveals Tory Lanez’s Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be “Fair Game” If Rapper Testifies
Testimonies continue to pour in during Tory Lanez’s trial, but it isn’t clear if the Toronto rapper will take the stand. With week two of Tory Lanez’s trial currently underway, it still isn’t clear whether the Canadian rapper will actually testify in front of the jury. However, a judge recently revealed that his lyrics and music video content could be “fair game” if he does.
New York’s MIKE Drops New Album, “Beware Of The Monkey”
MIKE continues to be a shining star amongst the underground hip-hop scene. Making music since 2015, he’s one of the leaders in the wave of abstract artists rapping over looped, sample-heavy production. On Wednesday (December 21), the New York emcee officially dropped his latest offering, Beware of the Monkey.
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16
Diddy shares twins Jessie and D'Lila with late ex Kim Porter Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters are growing up! On Saturday night, the iconic producer threw a lavish party celebrating his daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, as the twins turn 16. The twins changed outfits several times during their futuristically-themed event, which included performances from older brother Quincy Combs, as well as Coi Leray. At one point in the festivities, Diddy, 53, led his daughters outside where he presented the teens with a pair of matching black-and-white Range...
Romeo Miller Says Master P Withheld ‘Rap Snacks’ Money For 15 Years
Romeo Miller continues to lash out at his father, Master P, most recently accusing the legendary mogul of withholding his earnings from his stake in the Rap Snacks brand. In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), the 33-year-old revealed he’ll be receiving his first check from the company, which he helped promote and endorse for over 15 years. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music GroupMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social MediaSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following 'Snoop Loopz' Controversy “I would like to thank James...
Diddy Throws A Futuristic 16th Birthday Party For His Twin Daughters— See The BIG Surprise That Left Them Speechless!
D'Lila and Jessie Combs celebrated their 16th birthday in style!. Over the weekend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs went all out in the celebration of his twin daughters' big milestone with an over-the-top futuristic party and a surprise gift that left the birthday girls temporarily speechless. Keep scrolling to see the moment...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
YSL Members Lil Duke And Slimelife Shawty Take Plea Deals In RICO Case
Details surrounding the ongoing YSL RICO case continue to unravel, as multiple members of the gang have been released from prison after taking plea deals on Friday (Dec. 16). Rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty both reportedly plead guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act after admitting their membership in YSL. Both artists were released from custody after having their sentences commuted to time served.More from VIBE.comBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseGunna Released From Prison After Pleading Guilty To RICO ChargeT.I And Bun B Speak On Use Of Rap Lyrics In YSL RICO Case...
There he is! Rihanna introduces her baby boy in debut TikTok appearance
Rihanna made her debut on TikTok this weekend, but her first clip was all about her infant son, whom she welcomed in May with rapper ASAP Rocky.
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Rah Swish Closes The Year With “The Old Me”
Rah Swish is keeping his foot on the gas following a highly productive 2022. The drill rapper’s remained active throughout the year with several projects and singles. In the past week, Rah Swish slid through with his latest work, The Old Me. The 7-song body of work is a triumphant body of work that finds him showcasing his hard-hitting delivery over infectious drill production. The project kicks off with the previously released single, “Tell ‘Em.” The record samples Soulja Boy’s “Crank Dat” which Rah Swish recharges with his intense delivery and drill sounds. The project also includes the single, “Finish What I Started,” which arrived just before the album’s release.
Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase
Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.
Lori Harvey Reveals She’s Happily Single, But Still Open To Love
Lori Harvey is fully aware of the internet’s rumor mill constantly surrounding her, and simultaneously ignores the false narratives, thanks to her mother, Marjorie Harvey. “For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.” “That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play,” the 25-year-old entrepreneur recalled of her mother’s advice to ESSENCE for their Black Love cover. “Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally.”More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Named Part Owner Of AFC Bournemouth Soccer TeamSZA...
Styles P Details Why Biggie Is The GOAT, Saying He “Was Really, Really Nice In All Categories”
The Lox rapper also praised the late musician as a “charismatic individual.”. Nearly 25 years after Notorious B.I.G.’s death, his musical influence and legacy continue to remain in discussion, with many citing the Brooklyn emcee as the best to ever do it. Styles P recently sparked the debate again in a recent sit-down, explaining why he thought Biggie deserves the GOAT title.
Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins
Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
Lil Gotit Reacts After 6ix9ine Mentions Lil Keed To Diss Gunna
Lil GotIt and Dolly White tell 6ix9ine to keep Lil Keed’s name out of his mouth. The word “snitch” clearly triggers Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-hop’s shunned him (with the exception of Akademiks and Wack 100), but he’s apparently the resident expert when it comes to cooperating with authorities. Needless to say, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but react to the viral video of Gunna admitting YSL is a gang.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Diss Track Entered Into Evidence
In 2020, Kelsey dropped “Bussin Back,” a track where she claims Megan lied to the DA about her and says she didn’t shoot the rapper. It’s Day 6 of the Tory Lanez trial, and the week has kicked off with a bang. Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist was said to have testified today. Additionally, reporter Meghann Cuniff stated, “There is an issue wth a juror that is being discussed in private.”
