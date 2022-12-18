The Minnesota Vikings mounted the biggest rally of the season in their come-from-behind Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36. The Vikings don’t want to fall behind by 30+ points again, though, and they’ll try to avoid that in Week 16 when they take on the New York Giants in their final home game of the season. A win for the Vikings here can put them in a position to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC. Here are our Vikings Week 16 predictions as they take on the Giants.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO