Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy
The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Marconews.com
Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings mounted the biggest rally of the season in their come-from-behind Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36. The Vikings don’t want to fall behind by 30+ points again, though, and they’ll try to avoid that in Week 16 when they take on the New York Giants in their final home game of the season. A win for the Vikings here can put them in a position to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC. Here are our Vikings Week 16 predictions as they take on the Giants.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
Reporter apologizes to Buccaneers’ Gio Bernard after making postgame scene
Gio Bernard hasn’t played much this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the season, he has only played in five games due to an ankle injury, and has a grand total of one rushing attempt. However, the 31-year old running back found himself in the center of controversy after he was responsible for butchering a fake punt play that proved crucial in the Buccaneers’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits
Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Denver drops heartfelt statement after Ronnie Hillman’s tragic passing due to cancer
Ronnie Hillman, the former Denver Broncos’ running back who won two Super Bowl championships with the franchise, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 31 after a battle with cancer. The Broncos’ released a statement regarding Hillman’s passing on Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receiver
Week 16 is a crucial time for fantasy football playoffs. Many fantasy owners who find themselves in the playoffs are either continuing their first round matchup or advancing onto the second round already. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that it’s important to take a look at our Week 16 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list ahead of the action.
Chase Young appears nearly ready to return to the field
The Washington Commanders have been without star edge rusher Chase Young for over a year now. The former second-overall pick has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in Week nine of last season Now, over a year removed from his injury, Young is still working to return to the field. Many anticipated that he […] The post Chase Young appears nearly ready to return to the field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans
TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson. “Quentin Johnston says he’s […] The post Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones vocal on wearing emotions on his sleeve
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones has made a bit of a habit of showing his emotions, particularly his frustration, over the New England Patriots’ last three games. The first notable (and loudest) instance came in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills when Jones noticeably yelled expletives about the “short” passing game failures. A week later, he dropped another expletive and appeared to wave off Matt Patricia during the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones showed his frustration again as the Patriots failed to score a touchdown when they had four plays within the 2-yard line, with two touchdowns taken away either due to a timeout or penalty called, against the Raiders.
