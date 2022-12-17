Hartford downs Saint Francis Brooklyn 67-51

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Rob Higgins scored 20 points as Saint Francis Brooklyn beat Hartford 67-51 on Saturday night.

Higgins shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-6). Josiah Harris added 11 points while going 5 of 9 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Larry Moreno shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (4-10) were led by Jared Kimbrough, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Kurtis Henderson added 12 points for Hartford. In addition, Braxton Jones finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .