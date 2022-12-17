A shocking event sets the stage for "Surface" as the Apple TV+ series presents a twisted mystery for viewers to unravel. Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) wakes to find herself dealing with a traumatic head injury. Those around her are only certain that she fell off a boat, and the reasons behind her dramatic moment are puzzling, to say the least. Her husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) seems to be by her side through a painful recovery process but there's another man who could be key to what happened. She'll go on a journey to find the truth, proving along the way that nothing is as simple as it appears to be.

