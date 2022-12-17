Read full article on original website
Seinfeld Writer Carol Leifer Lost A Special Souvenir From The Show In A Move
On occasion, in both TV series and film, inanimate objects or props could become as memorable as the performers themselves. Of course, most famously, there are Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," the volleyball, Wilson from "Castaway," or Walter White's infamous fedora hat from "Breaking Bad." Some of these props are not only iconic entertainment symbols for viewers but also for the actors and writers. Some stories of stolen props from the set are well-known, and the act now seems standard practice. The question is, what happens to all these stolen props after they are swiped?
Tell Me Lies Season 2- What We Know So Far
Almost a month after Hulu's "Tell Me Lies" aired its season finale, Hulu gave fans an early gift, posting on Instagram, "Tell Me Lies Season 2 is coming," along with a montage of our favorite characters from the show. Fans of the show, which is focused around the charming and manipulative Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) and Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), who, in her obsession with Stephen, becomes equally deceptive as her addiction to him spirals out of control.
"That '90s Show" Finally Has A Full Trailer, And It Features A Look At The "That '70s Show" Cast Returning
Netflix also revealed which of the new That '90s Show characters is Jackie and Kelso's kid.
The Horror Series You Forgot One Chicago's Kara Killmer Starred In
It's no secret that Sylvie Brett is one of the most enjoyable characters on the NBC drama "Chicago Fire" thanks to her entertaining storylines. Brett has been through a lot in terms of relationships, friendships, and familial issues, but has always come on top despite it all. She, along with other female characters on the show help represent strong women on television, which is something we greatly need.
Fans Have A Pick For The Saddest Death In Forrest Gump
Whether you love it or feel that it unrightfully stole the best picture Oscar from "Pulp Fiction," there's no denying the place that "Forrest Gump" holds in pop culture. Released in 1994 and based on the 1986 Winston Groom novel, the Robert Zemeckis-directed film follows the life of the simple-minded but good-natured Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) as he experiences some of the most defining moments of the 20th century, all while yearning for the love of his life, Jenny (Robin Wright).
Babylon Star Li Jun Li On The Hollywood History Behind The Movie And More - Exclusive Interview
"Babylon" is writer-director Damien Chazelle's epic, three-hour tale of a transitional era in Hollywood — when the fledgling movie business was not just adapting to the introduction of sound into motion pictures, but also facing the end of an era when debauchery, hedonism, and naked ambition fueled the lives of everyone who came to the desert town of Los Angeles looking to find their way in front of a camera.
1883's Fatal Finale Was A Huge Shock For Paramount Executives
When Paramount Network moved in to replace Spike in early 2018, the fatcats at Viacom bet big on director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan to steward the fledgling network to scripted content glory. Almost five years later, that bet has paid off big time. Sheridan's "Yellowstone," the first scripted series for the platform, premiered in June of 2018 and has become its flagship series. "Yellowstone" follows the powerful ranch-owning Dutton family led by its patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon And Jefferson White Have Very Different Opinions On The Bunkhouse Scenes
"Yellowstone" leans heavily on drama to captivate its millions of fans across the world. However, that doesn't mean the show is always serious and emotional. Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series contains some moments of levity, such as John's hilarious reactions to Beth's mannerisms and Jimmy's general dimwittedness. That said, some of the most lighthearted moments on "Yellowstone" take place in the ranch's bunkhouse.
Bryan Cranston Says Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Is The Total Opposite Of His Character Gus Fring
"Breaking Bad" brought us several characters that have been woven into the fabric of our culture. There's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was a big enough hit with viewers that his transformation into his smarmy and egotistical self merited making him the protagonist of his own hit spin-off.
Director Rian Johnson Details Working With Bryan Cranston On Breaking Bad
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
HBO Offers Our First Glimpse At Jodie Foster In True Detective: Night Country
It's hard to exaggerate just how much of a big deal "True Detective" Season 1 was when it came out in 2014. Matthew McConaughey was in the midst of an acting renaissance that culminated in him winning an Oscar for best actor for "Dallas Buyers Club." Viewers tuned in week after week to see what kind of existential turmoil his character, along with Woody Harrelson's, would get into next. Thanks to a stellar storyline from creator Nic Pizzolatto, all the makings were there for another HBO hit.
Christian Bale's Ties To Leonardo DiCaprio Go Even Further Back Than American Psycho
Christian Bale might have claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio's turned-down roles helped him find work in the past, but it seems there was once a moment when the opposite occurred. The "Dark Knight" star has more recently come out about his bizarre connections with DiCaprio, saying in a GQ interview earlier this year, "Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it beforehand. It doesn't matter what anyone tells you."
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
Surface Season 2 - What We Know So Far
A shocking event sets the stage for "Surface" as the Apple TV+ series presents a twisted mystery for viewers to unravel. Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) wakes to find herself dealing with a traumatic head injury. Those around her are only certain that she fell off a boat, and the reasons behind her dramatic moment are puzzling, to say the least. Her husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) seems to be by her side through a painful recovery process but there's another man who could be key to what happened. She'll go on a journey to find the truth, proving along the way that nothing is as simple as it appears to be.
The Only Things Yellowstone Fans Seemed To Like About The Midseason Finale Were The Cameos
Even as the series passes the midway point for its fifth season, "Yellowstone" still seems to be going on strong, at least in the ratings department (via Parrot Analytics). The flagship show remains popular and spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" are also drawing acclaim from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As the franchise continues to expand outward, it seems like creator Taylor Sheridan may be the secret sauce for success as far as the Paramount Network is concerned.
April Bowlby Breaks Down The Nuances Between Her Comedy Work And Doom Patrol Role - Exclusive
Not all action stars can do comedy, and not all comedy stars can do action, but some actors can do it all. "Doom Patrol" actress April Bowlby is quite familiar with cross-genre acting, where she can throw out a comedic zinger or a stretchy punch with the same amount of ease. Before she became Rita Orr, Bowlby played Stacy Barrett on "Drop Dead Diva" and Kandi on "Two and a Half Men."
Jean Smart Looks Back Fondly On Her Frasier Guest Role
Jean Smart has been receiving widespread acclaim for her starring role on the HBO comedy "Hacks," which has earned her two Primetime Emmy wins already. But Smart has been in the business for quite a while longer than her role as Deborah Vance. Case in point: in the early 2000s,...
Guy Davis and Curt Enderle (‘Pinocchio’ production designers): ‘It’s always outside the box’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It was an incredible learning experience,” reflects Guy Davis about working on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” For our recent webchat, his fellow production designer Curt Enderle agrees, “It was magical. It was the project of a lifetime.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The film retells the classic Italian tale of a wooden puppet who is brought to life. It is directed by two-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). The film is made with stop-motion animation where wooden puppets were moved and filmed. SEEBrian Leif Hansen and Georgiana Hayns interview: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ VFX team The film mixes...
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
Jerry Seinfeld Imagines What The Show Would Look Like If It Were Still On Today
The show about nothing still has a strong impact on people today; with "Seinfeld" now available on streaming services, some people are still running into the antics of Jerry and his three blundering buddies Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and of course, Jerry's neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
