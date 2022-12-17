ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

GREEN RIDGE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI AFTER PETTIS COUNTY CRASH

A Green Ridge man was charged with a felony after a crash in Pettis County on November 1, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated an motor vehicle accident on Route B in Pettis County. The accident was caused when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tylor Washington attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in the no passing zone, which caused Washington’s vehicle to strike another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The passengers in the other vehicle suffered injuries, including a broken leg.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Three Teens Hurt When SUV Runs Off Road; One Airlifted To Treatment

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens were hospitalized on Friday evening, Dec. 16, after an SUV crashed along Boeckman Bridge Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Boeckman Bridge Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, totaling it.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash

Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia

Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
IBERIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 20, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway near Flat Creek on a vehicle because it failed to signal a lane change. A K9 Unit was ran round the vehicle to check for the odor of narcotics. There was a positive alert on the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are being filed through the Prosecutor on the suspect, who was not named in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree

A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, a car was stopped in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue because it had no license plate lights and it had been driving carelessly. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A search incident to the arrest revealed an amount of drugs in the vehicle consistent with distribution. A firearm was also located. Elijah Reuben Lopez, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Lopez was booked on state charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs), Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Lopez was placed on a 24 hour hold.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/19)

Recovered stolen property at Hwy C and NE 1201 Rd. Arrested Lesley Chesher, 55, of Clinton, on a 24-hour hold for Clinton PD’s victim tampering investigation. Motor vehicle accident 500 block NE 52 report taken. Death investigation 200 block SE 1201 Rd.report taken. Issued a citation to Brooke Zabrinski...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash

An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

