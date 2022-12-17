Read full article on original website
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Man, woman killed in Clay County two-vehicle crash
Two people died in a crash Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kmmo.com
GREEN RIDGE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI AFTER PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
A Green Ridge man was charged with a felony after a crash in Pettis County on November 1, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated an motor vehicle accident on Route B in Pettis County. The accident was caused when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tylor Washington attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in the no passing zone, which caused Washington’s vehicle to strike another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The passengers in the other vehicle suffered injuries, including a broken leg.
lakeexpo.com
Three Teens Hurt When SUV Runs Off Road; One Airlifted To Treatment
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens were hospitalized on Friday evening, Dec. 16, after an SUV crashed along Boeckman Bridge Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Boeckman Bridge Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, totaling it.
kjluradio.com
Police chase that spans two mid-Missouri counties ends about ten miles south of Hermann
One man is taken into custody following a multi-county police chase that ends in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted late Monday morning that an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy was entering their county as part of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 50. Gasconade...
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges in connection with a deadly November 2021 DWI crash. The post Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Suspect escaped handcuffs, stole police car prior to KCI officer shooting
Court documents say a Kansas City-area woman charged in connection with shooting of a KCI police officer escaped handcuffs and stole a patrol car.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway near Flat Creek on a vehicle because it failed to signal a lane change. A K9 Unit was ran round the vehicle to check for the odor of narcotics. There was a positive alert on the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are being filed through the Prosecutor on the suspect, who was not named in the report.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree
A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, a car was stopped in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue because it had no license plate lights and it had been driving carelessly. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A search incident to the arrest revealed an amount of drugs in the vehicle consistent with distribution. A firearm was also located. Elijah Reuben Lopez, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Lopez was booked on state charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs), Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Lopez was placed on a 24 hour hold.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/19)
Recovered stolen property at Hwy C and NE 1201 Rd. Arrested Lesley Chesher, 55, of Clinton, on a 24-hour hold for Clinton PD’s victim tampering investigation. Motor vehicle accident 500 block NE 52 report taken. Death investigation 200 block SE 1201 Rd.report taken. Issued a citation to Brooke Zabrinski...
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
