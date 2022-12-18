BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State’s late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68 on Wednesday night. Trae Hannibal’s three-point play with 13:38 left gave the Tigers (11-1) a 51-38 lead before ETSU rallied. The Buccaneers outscored LSU 28-17 over the next 12 minutes and got within 68-66 on Josh Taylor’s dunk with 1:48 remaining.

