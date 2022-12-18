Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Wausau West Girls Basketball Storms Past Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau West zoomed past Wisconsin Rapids in the second half to claim a 70-50 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball win Tuesday evening. Rapids scoring: Redcloud 18, Neilitz 10, Radtke 7, Vollert 6, Jennings 4, Schaefer 3, Schilling 2. Wausau West stats requested, not reported. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
onfocus.news
Athens Girls Swamp Northland Lutheran
The Athens Girls swamped Northland Lutheran in nonconference basketball, 93-56. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 24 points. Addison Lavicka and Celina Ellenbecker added 17 points apiece, and Lavicka led Athens with 13 assists. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Hanke 8, Ellenbeker 17, J. Hartwig 24, Sy. Coker 1, Diethelm 22, S....
onfocus.news
Marathon’s Brock Warren Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 4 – December 10
Voting for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week saw Marathon’s Grant Warren voted the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 4 – December 10, collecting 779 votes. Zane Grams of Lakeland took second place, collecting 273 votes. Third place went to Athens’ Connor Sheahan with 163 votes.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Native Publishes Book Featuring Basketball Star Travis Diener
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield native John Willkom has always had a passion for basketball – from playing to coaching to writing about the sport. Published this month, his newest book “No Fear In The Arena” is the story of Fond du Lac native Travis Diener, who played college basketball at Marquette, in the NBA, and for two different clubs in the Italian League.
onfocus.news
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
WSAW
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Austin is a Marine and a former student at Horace Mann Middle School. After 10 months of being away in California, he returned for the holidays to surprise his brother Nicholas on Wednesday while he was in class at Horace Mann. As Austin stepped into a...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Carl Binder
Carl J. Binder, 68, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. There will be no public service. Carl was born on March 29, 1954, in Marshfield, to Frank and Faustine (Schmitt) Binder and was a 1972 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Wausau area births, Dec. 20
Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
Wausau native Grace Stanke named Miss America 2023
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Wisconsin woman is the next Miss America.Grace Stanke, a native of Wausau, was crowned Miss America during a ceremony in Connecticut on Thursday. The 20-year-old is a senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison studying nuclear engineering."Being crowned Miss America 2023 is impossible to put into words – it is a dream come true and has literally changed my life in an instant," Stanke said. "I hope to live up to the impeccable legacy of Miss America, serving as a positive role model for women of all ages and my community."Stanke was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship and will earn...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
merrillfotonews.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
Could John Marshall School in Wausau be demolished or sold?
The Wausau School District could demolish John Marshall School and build a new school there, district officials said this week. “Maybe,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts. “We know we have got some restrictions now or requirements may be the better word, so we have to work with the city (of Wausau) and the Plan Commission.”
onfocus.news
Obituary for Philip Lang
Philip R. Lang, 78, Sherry, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church in Blenker with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Erdmann, Troy Manlick, Chris Reindl, Sam Strobel, Ricky Grabow, and Dale Panzer. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Town of Sherry, Wood County at a later date.
stevenspoint.news
Caroling brings Rudolph family together
RUDOLPH – A Christmas tradition continued in Rudolph this year. Members of the Donnie and Irene Smits family and their children gathered on Dec. 17 for their 30th annual night of caroling and remembrance. What began with a dozen or so carolers in 1992 has turned into a mobile...
onfocus.news
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
WSAW
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter has arrived in Wausau. Some trees are tough and can withstand heavy snowfall, but some trees are not as capable to withstand the heavy snow and ice that weighs them down. When a tree falls on your house, you should first investigate how bad the...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
