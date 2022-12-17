Read full article on original website
Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston
He took to social media to share his excitement.
Yardbarker
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Is William Nylander Pricing Himself Out of Toronto?. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is pricing himself out of Toronto with his next contract. “Nylander is on pace...
Yardbarker
Brian Dumoulin Serves Punishment as ‘Equipment Boy’ at Penguins Practice
PITTSBURGH - A few weeks ago, every member of the Pittsburgh Penguins team took part in a shootout competition following a formal practice. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin finished as the big loser and there was no immediate answer from the Penguins what the competition was about. The punishment was finally served,...
Yardbarker
Jets latest team to break Bruins' unbeatable home mark
The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a blazing 25-4-2 start, they are also now getting every team's best shot. The wins -- like Monday's 7-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers -- are coming even without the best 60-minute effort.
Latest Report About Rafael Devers' Future Certainly Will Scare Red Sox Fans
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do to get a deal done
6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For
New York could trade for one of these six outfielders this offseason in order to fill their vacancy in left field
Yardbarker
Stealing Yankees High-Leverage Reliever Could Drastically Improve Red Sox's Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox have greatly benefitted from adding Ex-New York Yankees relievers to their bullpen in recent years, and should be prepared to do the same after a questionable move by their biggest rivals. The Yankees designated left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment Wednesday following the addition of right-handed...
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls For Taking 3 Bad Boys Players To Win A Championship
Isiah Thomas has taken offense with the fact that the Chicago Bulls used several Bad Boys players to win a championship. The legendary point guard has been engaged in beef with Michael Jordan for many years, and whenever he has the chance to diss His Airness, he doesn't miss it.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic Explains Why He Wore A Suit To The NBA Games: “I Just Don’t Like How The Guys Are Dressing Up For The Games"
Nikola Jokic has been proving why he deserves to win his 3rd consecutive MVP so far this season. While he still has a way to go to establish his candidacy, Jokic is quietly leading the Denver Nuggets to the top of the West after having a healthy supporting cast for the first time since 2019-20.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New York Rangers
Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Patrick Kane hasn’t made any decisions on his playing future. There are some within the Chicago Blackhawks who think he’ll stay past the trade deadline, and there are others who don’t think he will. If Kane decides he wants a trade by...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Won The NBA Championship, NCAA Championship, And High School State Championship In A Span Of 4 Years
Magic Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest point guard in NBA history and it is hard to say that the title is undeserved. Magic won 5 NBA titles, 3 Finals MVPs, and 3 MVPs in an illustrious 13-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. While many greats of the...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine reveals his unhappiness with the Bulls
According to a report from Shams Charania, the Bulls have had "multiple team meetings" to work out the problems between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The organization is worried about the partnership between the two All-Star wings, despite LaVine having signed a five-year contract for $215 million before the season. The...
