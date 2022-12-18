Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
KTVB
This Day In Sports: A Pavilion scene unlikely to be duplicated
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…December 22, 1987, 35 years ago today:. Boise State draws 12,265 fans, to this day the biggest crowd for a non-conference game in its history, as fifth-ranked Wyoming comes to the BSU Pavilion three days before Christmas. It was a surreal scene. The game had been hyped for weeks. The Broncos were 6-0 and were coming off a 40-point win over Gonzaga. The Cowboys, a Sweet 16 team the previous spring, were also 6-0, including victories over Colorado, Texas Tech and Nebraska. The contest wasn’t scheduled for TV, so KTVB cleared all of its prime time commercial breaks, and Mark Johnson and I did live updates from the Pavilion every 15 minutes or so.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds Boise State Edge Rusher From Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU football picks up a commitment from Boise State edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah. The former Bronco announced his commitment to BYU on Signing Day. Bagnah recorded 10 sacks during his four seasons with Boise State. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. A native of Canada, Bagnah could play along the edge or at a weakside linebacker. He played both positions for Boise State.
KTVB
National Signing Day: Boise State welcomes 22 new players
BOISE, Idaho — In the last three days, head coach Andy Avalos and the Boise State football program landed six verbal commitments, including two transfers from the University of Wisconsin and Colorado. The Broncos also flipped a commitment from North Texas to the blue and orange, to round out...
KTVB
Scott Slant: A deeper dive into 10-win seasons
In case you missed it on Sunday Sports Extra, it’s worth expanding on that coveted 10-win season Boise State earned with its victory over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. The Broncos just completed their 55th season as a four-year program, and they’ve now had 10-win seasons in 26 of them. Do the math, and that comes out to 47 percent. Boise State has had 18 10-win campaigns in the 27 seasons since joining Division I-A in 1996. Only Alabama and Oklahoma, with 20 apiece, have more. And those 18 for the Broncos, in fact, have all come during the past 24 seasons, since the school’s amazing run took off in 1999. Seventy-five percent, anyone? Sure, Boise State isn’t where it was 10 years ago, and appearances in the top 25 aren’t regular anymore. But you can’t question the Broncos’ legacy of winning.
KTVB
Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, on Wednesday, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner. Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North...
Post Register
Boise State Men's basketball closes nonconference at Santa Clara
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise State men's basketball heads west to take on Santa Clara, Thursday Dec. 22 at 3pm MT. This will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two Bronco teams. Last season Boise State hosted Santa Clara and won 72-60 for their first victory in the series.
Why A Former Boise State Coach Will Never Coach Again
Former Boise State Coach Chris Petersen emerged again from his not-so-quiet retirement. Mr. Petersen is a college football analyst for Fox's college football coverage. He breaks down and reviews highlights every Saturday evening during the network's college football coverage. The once headline reluctant coach has shown a surprising knack for television.
KTVB
Boise State football coach Andy Avalos discusses early signings for 2023
The 2023 class includes 22 early signees. Eight will enroll early at Boise State.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café
From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the United States Are In Idaho
“Growth.” It’s a word that many people in the Boise area have grown to hate over the last few years. When you apply that word to our area, what sort of thoughts pop into your head?. If we had to take a guess we’re sure the words Californians,...
How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho
If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
Legendary Boise Restaurant Is One of the Best Christmas Restaurants in America
Sure. When you see Christmas cards and holiday commercials on TV, Christmas Day is usually portrayed by big families gathered around the dining room table or around the tree. But we know that not everyone’s holiday looks like that!. Maybe you live far away from your family and traveling...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
You Have to See Idaho’s Most Charming Bed and Breakfast
Idaho is full of fun, quirky, beautiful and incredible places to stay. The gem state has some fantastic Bed and Breakfast spots worth exploring. Before we get to the most charming in the state, take a look at this place in Boise that lets you experience far away destinations from right here in Idaho with its unique theme rooms.
We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow
If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
Comments / 0