Read full article on original website
Related
Quantum Leap Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When NBC bosses announced their plans for a "Quantum Leap" reboot, expectations for the series were likely higher than anticipated. They were, after all, opting to revisit a series with a significant legacy among viewers from a particular era. And they were doing it without bringing a single star from the original "Quantum Leap" back.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' star Laurence O'Fuarain says Michelle Yeoh made a joke about his ears when they first met
Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh star as elves in "The Witcher" prequel series. O'Fuarain spoke to Insider about how Yeoh broke the ice on day one.
Seinfeld Writer Carol Leifer Lost A Special Souvenir From The Show In A Move
On occasion, in both TV series and film, inanimate objects or props could become as memorable as the performers themselves. Of course, most famously, there are Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," the volleyball, Wilson from "Castaway," or Walter White's infamous fedora hat from "Breaking Bad." Some of these props are not only iconic entertainment symbols for viewers but also for the actors and writers. Some stories of stolen props from the set are well-known, and the act now seems standard practice. The question is, what happens to all these stolen props after they are swiped?
How The Original How I Met Your Mother Spin-Off Tanked With Test Audiences
CBS' "How I Met Your Mother" remained hugely popular after its nine-season run. In 2022, the spinoff show "How I Met Your Father" debuted on Hulu, starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, and Suraj Sharma. Thanks to its success, it's already earned a Season 2 renewal. However, this wasn't the first attempt at creating a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff.
Chicago Fire Co-Showrunner Teases Brett's Thriving Single Life
In Season 10 of "Chicago Fire," Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) made the difficult decision to get out of the Windy City and move to Oregon. This was complicated by the fact he was in a relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) at the time, but the two decided to give a long-distance relationship a shot. Fans were likely disappointed at the beginning of Season 11 when the two decided to call it quits ... at least for the time being.
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
1923 Fans Are Left Looking For Answers After Two Lives Are Left On The Line In The Premiere's Final Moments
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season premiere. The season premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923" introduced "Yellowstone" fans to a brand new generation of the Dutton family led by the family patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) — who is hell-bent on protecting the land that his brother, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) settled during the events of "1883."
LL Cool J Says NCIS: LA's Built-In Intensity Keeps The Show Interesting
LL Cool J has been part of the "NCIS" universe for quite some time now. His character, Agent Sam Hanna, was first introduced in "NCIS" back in 2009, right before the premiere of "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which he's starred from the very start. The actor, rapper, and producer has...
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Who Played FBI Special Agent Angela Page On The Big Bang Theory?
FBI Special Agent Angela Page appears on "The Big Bang Theory" Season 4, Episode 7, "The Apology Insufficiency," when Howard (Simon Helberg) has to get a security clearance in order to join a US government team working on a laser-equipped surveillance satellite. Although Leonard (Johnny Galecki) hits on her and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) needlessly panics over being deported, Special Agent Page actually takes the antics of the nerdy scientist friends in stride.
The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Promises 'A Really Cool Mystery' And Plenty Of Easter Eggs
Since Amazon started producing and distributing its own content for its Prime Video streaming service, "The Boys" has quickly emerged as one of its most popular franchises. With an animated spin-off titled "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" already released on top of the 3rd season of the mainline series, the fictional universe is set to expand once again with the upcoming "Gen V."
HBO Offers Our First Glimpse At Jodie Foster In True Detective: Night Country
It's hard to exaggerate just how much of a big deal "True Detective" Season 1 was when it came out in 2014. Matthew McConaughey was in the midst of an acting renaissance that culminated in him winning an Oscar for best actor for "Dallas Buyers Club." Viewers tuned in week after week to see what kind of existential turmoil his character, along with Woody Harrelson's, would get into next. Thanks to a stellar storyline from creator Nic Pizzolatto, all the makings were there for another HBO hit.
Why Tara Chambler From The Walking Dead Looks So Familiar
There are endless characters on AMC's "The Walking Dead." There has to be because, in a world ravaged by zombies, people die every day. There's also always another group of survivors or a new leader with a different philosophy of how to stay alive in the post-apocalyptic world. Plenty of villains and victims to get attached to, in other words.
The Only Things Yellowstone Fans Seemed To Like About The Midseason Finale Were The Cameos
Even as the series passes the midway point for its fifth season, "Yellowstone" still seems to be going on strong, at least in the ratings department (via Parrot Analytics). The flagship show remains popular and spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" are also drawing acclaim from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As the franchise continues to expand outward, it seems like creator Taylor Sheridan may be the secret sauce for success as far as the Paramount Network is concerned.
Chicago P.D. Fans Tell Looper Which Character They Want Killed Off Most - Exclusive Survey
On a show like "Chicago P.D.," it's hard for every single character to come off as, well, likable. Any Reddit thread about "most hated" characters in the show will prove this. That's not a knock against "Chicago P.D.," though. The characters in the show's bleak and gritty universe are tough and principled, often engaging in ethically muddled activities to achieve their goals. In fact, they sometimes feel forced to do so, especially when systemic injustices prove to be a greater evil than any of their own questionable actions. It's perhaps this complexity that keeps the show's ratings so strong.
Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade Roasts Brendan Fraser's Charades Game - Exclusive
If fans think actors bring out the big guns for movies and TV shows, they've clearly never witnessed an actor's charades game. If you ask "Doom Patrol" actor Joivan Wade, charades just might be more cutthroat than the casting room. Wade plays Cyborg (aka Victor Stone) in the series, and it's no surprise that the talented and bright actor would clean up during a game of charades.
Sarah Chalke Was Scared And Thrilled To Film Firefly Lane Scenes With No Makeup
Those who need to see some good, old-fashioned female friendships should look no further than Netflix's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "Firefly Lane." The story follows the lasting friendship of two women, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). The pair become friends as teenagers, and the friendship lasts well into their 30s and 40s. While a cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 is still causing trouble in the first part of Season 2, fans are hopeful the lifelong friends will reconcile.
Mark Harmon Is 'Still Very Present' On The NCIS Set, According To Diona Reasonover - Exclusive
It was a tough pill to swallow when Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021 after 19 seasons on the popular show. As supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the veteran actor was a leader both on screen and off, leaving behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten. In fact, "NCIS" co-star Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic specialist Kasie Hines, says the star is "still very present" on the set, even though he's no longer in front of the cameras.
Wednesday's Latest Streaming Victory Is Lording Over Nielsen's Top 10 Chart
To say "Wednesday" is outperforming expectations would be the understatement of the year. One month after its debut, the series is one of the most popular shows in the history of Netflix originals, and new viewers are tuning in regularly around the globe to see what all the hype is about.
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0