On occasion, in both TV series and film, inanimate objects or props could become as memorable as the performers themselves. Of course, most famously, there are Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," the volleyball, Wilson from "Castaway," or Walter White's infamous fedora hat from "Breaking Bad." Some of these props are not only iconic entertainment symbols for viewers but also for the actors and writers. Some stories of stolen props from the set are well-known, and the act now seems standard practice. The question is, what happens to all these stolen props after they are swiped?

33 MINUTES AGO