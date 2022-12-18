Read full article on original website
30 photos of kids shopping with first responders for the fifth annual Badges & Kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Between 200 and 225 kids got the chance or still have the chance to go shopping with first responders for the fifth annual Badges & Kids at Rapid City’s Target. There has been about $30,000 donated, which gives kids over $100 to pick out...
SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
From Ugly Sweater parties to live music in the airport! Check out these Christmas Events in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you ready for Christmas? Do you have some free time before the holiday and don’t know what to do? Well, check out these awesome holiday-themed events going on in and around Rapid City. Ugly Sweater X-mas Eve Party. Tis the season for friends,...
Snowstorm depletes Cornerstone Rescue Mission supplies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it. Last week due to the snow more people...
Historic gathering in Rapid City to host and honor hundreds of Lakota elders in the local community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On Tuesday, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will host the city’s largest gathering of Lakota elders ever assembled. Around 200 are expected to come together for a holiday-themed party to be held in their honor, made possible by several local businesses and the non-profit Ending the Silence RC. Executive Director for the non-profit Brandon Ferguson spoke on the event.
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
“It’s been a hard year for fundraising”: United Way of the Black Hills extends its fundraising campaign
The UWBH fundraising campaign will now end on January 31, 2023, instead of at the end of this month. Here are a few things to know about the campaign. The fundraising campaign is one of the ways that the United Way collects funds which it uses to provide grants to local non-profit organizations.
WellFully provides support for struggling teenagers in the Black Hills community
WellFully is an adolescent care center which provides residential and after school programs to at-risk youth in the Black Hills area. Burke Eilers, CEO of WellFully, explained a little bit about the center and its purpose within the community. “Our main focus is to help teenagers that are dealing with...
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Super cute Rapid City airport therapy dogs and their awesome owners honored at board meeting
RAPID CITY, S.D. Dan and Kathie Brusseau were honored at the December 20, 2022 Rapid City Regional Airport Board Meeting for their participation in the RAPaws for Passengers Therapy Program. Since the program’s inception, just over a year ago, they have volunteered more than 240 hours and traveled 4,048 miles to provide a “pawsitive” experience for airport guests.
Here’s how you can help others stay warm this week
People without proper clothing or a place to stay warm are the ones who struggle the most during extremely cold weeks like these. Here is what you can do to help:. One of the most direct ways to help is by looking out for people who seem like they may be struggling.
Check out these tips for keeping your pipes from freezing this winter from KNECHT Home Center
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With temperatures expected to dip below zero through the week, the pipes in and around your home can also get too cold. KNECHT Home Center manager Kris Bertsch has some important advice for making sure your pipes do not freeze up this winter. What happens if...
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter into Wednesday night, blizzard-like conditions are once again causing issues for motorists. A closure on Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City is in effect. For a look at the latest road conditions, click here. For a look at...
Rapid City resident continuing efforts to help Romanian animal shelter
APAI, also known as Salvare a Cateilor Abandonati, is an animal shelter that houses displaced dogs from Romania and Ukraine. Gallant helped get the facility running during a trip to Romania earlier this year, and has a team abroad dedicated to caring for the animals and ensuring they are fed as shelters are scarce. “My constant endeavor is to bring awareness of what’s going on in Romania,” she said. “And private shelters are maybe a handful.”
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
Here are 15 tips to stay safe in the cold this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With brutally cold temperatures in the forecast, here’s what you need to know to stay safe:. With forecasted wind chills as low as -60 degrees, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes. Make sure you have as little exposed skin as possible.
