Pennington County, SD

newscenter1.tv

SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snowstorm depletes Cornerstone Rescue Mission supplies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it. Last week due to the snow more people...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Historic gathering in Rapid City to host and honor hundreds of Lakota elders in the local community

RAPID CITY, S.D.– On Tuesday, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will host the city’s largest gathering of Lakota elders ever assembled. Around 200 are expected to come together for a holiday-themed party to be held in their honor, made possible by several local businesses and the non-profit Ending the Silence RC. Executive Director for the non-profit Brandon Ferguson spoke on the event.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

WellFully provides support for struggling teenagers in the Black Hills community

WellFully is an adolescent care center which provides residential and after school programs to at-risk youth in the Black Hills area. Burke Eilers, CEO of WellFully, explained a little bit about the center and its purpose within the community. “Our main focus is to help teenagers that are dealing with...
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KROC News

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Super cute Rapid City airport therapy dogs and their awesome owners honored at board meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. Dan and Kathie Brusseau were honored at the December 20, 2022 Rapid City Regional Airport Board Meeting for their participation in the RAPaws for Passengers Therapy Program. Since the program’s inception, just over a year ago, they have volunteered more than 240 hours and traveled 4,048 miles to provide a “pawsitive” experience for airport guests.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how you can help others stay warm this week

People without proper clothing or a place to stay warm are the ones who struggle the most during extremely cold weeks like these. Here is what you can do to help:. One of the most direct ways to help is by looking out for people who seem like they may be struggling.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at road conditions in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter into Wednesday night, blizzard-like conditions are once again causing issues for motorists. A closure on Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City is in effect. For a look at the latest road conditions, click here. For a look at...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City resident continuing efforts to help Romanian animal shelter

APAI, also known as Salvare a Cateilor Abandonati, is an animal shelter that houses displaced dogs from Romania and Ukraine. Gallant helped get the facility running during a trip to Romania earlier this year, and has a team abroad dedicated to caring for the animals and ensuring they are fed as shelters are scarce. “My constant endeavor is to bring awareness of what’s going on in Romania,” she said. “And private shelters are maybe a handful.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here are 15 tips to stay safe in the cold this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With brutally cold temperatures in the forecast, here’s what you need to know to stay safe:. With forecasted wind chills as low as -60 degrees, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes. Make sure you have as little exposed skin as possible.

