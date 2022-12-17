Read full article on original website
Top 10 Rutgers transfer portal players of the second Greg Schiano era
Rutgers has used the transfer portal and enjoyed a fair amount of success over the last three seasons.
Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
Dismal Duke performance results in 81-70 loss to Wake Forest
Following a 10 day layoff in which the team addressed the academic exam period, Duke returned to action on Tuesday night against Wake Forest in the team's first true road game of the season. It was a test the team failed. Duke fell to 10-3 on the season and 1-1...
Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Logan Duncomb rise to the occasion as No. 18 Indiana downs Elon, 96-72
Trayce Jackson-Davis (back) and Xavier Johnson (foot) in street clothes for the Elon game Tuesday night meant an opportunity for players to step up, which happened in the Hoosiers’ 96-72 win over the Phoenix. Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, and Logan Duncomb scored double-figures as IU rolled. Indiana moved to...
The Hoosiers React: Miller Kopp, CJ Gunn discuss Indiana's win over Elon
Watch and listen to what IU players CJ Gunn and Miller Kopp had to say following Indiana's win over Elon.
Indiana basketball preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis out vs. Elon
Indiana preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis is out tonight as the No. 18 Hoosiers face Elon. The 6-foot-9 senior Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and blocked shots (2.7 per game). No other IU player is scoring in double figures per game. Jackson-Davis has...
247Sports
Transfer portal: N.C. A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten is drawing big time interest
Last week was a wild ride for the North Carolina A&T Aggies as they were bombarded with news. Commitments, news of the departure of Head Coach Sam Washington, the Celebration Bowl and losing players to the transfer portal. One of the players to enter the transfer portal was Aggie running...
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson discusses win over Elon
Watch and listen to what Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's win over Elon.
Recap: Race Thompson's double-double leads short-handed No. 18 Indiana past Elon, 96-72
Despite being without key starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson, Indiana (9-3) cruised past Elon, 96-72, Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson picked up the slack in Jackson-Davis' place, finishing with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds with four blocks in 30 minutes. Fifth-year forward Miller Kopp continued his recent scoring surge with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and adding three assists and two steals in 27 minutes. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates sparked the Hoosiers' backcourt with 17 and 8 points, respectively.
Montclair Immaculate girls basketball coach suspended after lopsided score in opener
Montclair Immaculate coach Jimmy Kreie has been suspended for four games after Montclair Immaculate opened the season with a 104-30 win over Caldwell on Opening Night, Montclair Immaculate athletic director Jim Risoli said on Monday, citing a lack of sportsmanship. “We want to reiterate that what occurred on Thursday evening...
Which North Carolina counties are hot for flipping houses? One the of nation’s best is close to home.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Metro Winston-Salem was one of the country’s hottest markets for home flipping – buying, updating and quickly selling a residence – during the third quarter of the year, a new report tells us. ATTOM, a real estate data collector in California, found that Winston-Salem ranked fourth, with flips representing 12.7% of […]
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
Janet Danahey's sentence commuted 20 years after deadly UNCG fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Janet Danahey's sentence will be commuted, making her eligible for parole on January 1, 2023. Danahey has served 20 years in prison for the murders of four people killed in a fire on UNC Greensboro's campus. While in prison, the...
wbgo.org
Trailblazing actress and singer Melba Moore talks about her days at Arts High School in Newark, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her new album "Imagine"
On the December 17 edition of the WBGO Journal, host Doug Doyle has an exclusive interview with Tony Award winner and trailblazing singer, television host and actress Melba Moore. Topics include:. Melba's new album "Imagine" The upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Growing up in a music family.
New Jersey Globe
A statewide mailer to Democrats has people buzzing over a possible start to governor’s race
Democratic county committee members across New Jersey — and some Republicans — began receiving a postcard last week that possibly marks the start of the 2025 gubernatorial campaign, although it comes from a 501(c)(4) issue advocacy group launched in October by New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller.
wfmynews2.com
High Point social district could expand
High Point launched a social district last spring. It allows people to walk from business to business with alcohol.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
NC elections board to consider removing Surry County elections officials
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to consider removing a member of the Surry County Board of Elections for failing to certify the 2022 election even after he acknowledged that it had been conducted fairly and securely, and after he expressed a lack of confidence about election security in North Carolina.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
247Sports
