Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Related
Mets sign SS Carlos Correa hours after deal with Giants falls apart (report)
No one in baseball is spending quite like New York Mets owner Steven Cohen, who just went all-out to acquire star shortstop Carlos Correa. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are signing the 28-year-old shortstop to a 12-year contract worth $315 million -- a last-minute change after Correa was reportedly heading to the San Francisco Giants before that deal fell through.
Free agency rumors: Red Sox sign ex-Astros switch-hitting utility player (report)
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly acquired a player who can do a little bit of everything. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Red Sox have signed versatile free agent Niko Goodrum to a minor-league deal. The 30-year-old veteran has played every defensive position except catcher and pitcher during...
Red Sox not sold on Trevor Story at shortstop, could target 2021 All-Star (report)
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking at external options at shortstop in an effort to avoid moving second baseman Trevor Story back to his old position. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reports that “various voices in the Red Sox front office” are continuing discussions about exploring internal and external options at shortstop, despite chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s public comments endorsing Story as an option at shortstop.
Red Sox announce 6 non-roster invites to spring training, including Niko Goodrum
The Red Sox officially added six non-roster invitees to their 2023 spring training roster Wednesday, confirming four minor league signings and extending invitations to two catchers who had been outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this winter. Pitchers Norwith Gudino and Oddanier Mosqueda, catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández, outfielder...
Red Sox free agency rumors: Boston pursued Brandon Drury, who signed with Angels (report)
Count utility man Brandon Drury as another Red Sox target who got away this winter. Boston was among the teams that pursued Drury before he agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels earlier this week, according to Sam Blum and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Miami and Arizona were among the other teams who targeted Drury.
Red Sox have just 4 players left from 2018 team; where is everyone else now?
Xander Bogaerts is a Padre. J.D. Martinez is a Dodger. With their departures, the number of remaining Red Sox from the 2018 World Series team continues to dwindle. Boston is down to four remaining players from the team that won it all four years ago — Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes, Chris Sale and Ryan Brasier. If Nathan Eovaldi re-signs, he’ll make a fifth. Either way, there has been a remarkable amount of turnover in the last four years. Here’s a look at where everyone is now (in order of games played in 2018):
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1