MassLive.com

Mets sign SS Carlos Correa hours after deal with Giants falls apart (report)

No one in baseball is spending quite like New York Mets owner Steven Cohen, who just went all-out to acquire star shortstop Carlos Correa. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are signing the 28-year-old shortstop to a 12-year contract worth $315 million -- a last-minute change after Correa was reportedly heading to the San Francisco Giants before that deal fell through.
MassLive.com

Red Sox not sold on Trevor Story at shortstop, could target 2021 All-Star (report)

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking at external options at shortstop in an effort to avoid moving second baseman Trevor Story back to his old position. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reports that “various voices in the Red Sox front office” are continuing discussions about exploring internal and external options at shortstop, despite chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s public comments endorsing Story as an option at shortstop.
MassLive.com

Red Sox have just 4 players left from 2018 team; where is everyone else now?

Xander Bogaerts is a Padre. J.D. Martinez is a Dodger. With their departures, the number of remaining Red Sox from the 2018 World Series team continues to dwindle. Boston is down to four remaining players from the team that won it all four years ago — Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes, Chris Sale and Ryan Brasier. If Nathan Eovaldi re-signs, he’ll make a fifth. Either way, there has been a remarkable amount of turnover in the last four years. Here’s a look at where everyone is now (in order of games played in 2018):
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

