Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have been in the roadway, just south of Berrydale Drive.

Paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until his family has been notified.

This collision is still under investigation to determine the cause. Anyone with information or evidence is encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Garrett Sholin at (707) 776-3721.

