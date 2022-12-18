ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXQa5_0jmNL9J400

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have been in the roadway, just south of Berrydale Drive.

Paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until his family has been notified.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This collision is still under investigation to determine the cause. Anyone with information or evidence is encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Garrett Sholin at (707) 776-3721.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

RV fire in Oakland led to propane tank explosion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV fire early Wednesday led to a propane tank explosion that “sent shrapnel into the air that can cause severe injuries,” according to a tweet that also included a one-minute video of the whole incident. The tweet was sent by the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local No. 55 at […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael PD announces holiday DUI patrols

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols between now and the end of the year, the department announced in a press release Wednesday. The evening patrols will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. and officers will be looking for drivers they suspect are driving under […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after rolling down embankment off Highway 12 near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation by the CHP determined a man in his 50s from Isleton was driving east on the highway in a 2006 Toyota Sienna van when it went off the shoulder and rolled down a dirt embankment, coming to rest on its roof. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name was not immediately available Tuesday from the Solano County coroner's office. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

One injured in SF fire on 10th Avenue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a fire on 10th Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The blaze, which is at 417 10th Ave., wasat one alarm according to the tweet. SFPD contained the fire at 5:17 p.m. One adult had minor injuries. It is unknown if anyone was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash

SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Four taken to the hospital after highway collision

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies from injuries suffered in 2011 SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a San Francisco shooting more than a decade ago, police said Tuesday. Bonifacio Gonzalvo had been seriously injured in the shooting on June 16, 2011 in the area of Sixth and Minna streets in the city’s South of Market neighborhood and was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills man

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year. A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

30 apartment residents displaced by San Rafael fire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – The Red Cross and the San Rafael Police Department are assisting residents of an apartment complex displaced by a fire of unknown origin, according to the department. The fire was in a four-story complex on Canal Street, according to police and the Red Cross. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
abc10.com

Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver

VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Nonprofit gym has money for toy drive stolen in break-in

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A nonprofit boxing gym in Pittsburg was burglarized this week. The thieves got away with rent money and cash the gym planned to use for its toy drive. The gym’s owners say the theft is a gut punch, but they say it’s not enough to knock them down. The community has […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy