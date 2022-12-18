Read full article on original website
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move
Elin Nordegen, the ex-wife of famous golfer Tiger Woods, made a major move last week when she gave birth to a child with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into Read more... The post Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains why OLB David Ojabo only played one snap in NFL debut
Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo made his NFL debut for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. While he may not have made the biggest impact on the stat sheet, fans of the team are sure to warm up to his undeniable talent in the coming weeks as he hopefully gets more run with the defense.
NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy
Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Frustration Levels High Among Ravens Fans
It's hard to pinpoint a time when Ravens fans have been this frustrated..
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons that suddenly has plenty more meaning than it did a week ago. Baltimore fell 13-3 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, making their game with Atlanta one that is extremely important to win for multiple reasons.
NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder
One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss
Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
