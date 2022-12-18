ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move

Elin Nordegen, the ex-wife of famous golfer Tiger Woods, made a major move last week when she gave birth to a child with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into Read more... The post Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy

Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder

One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...

