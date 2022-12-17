Read full article on original website
Related
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
Greg South hired as interim NIC president, Nick Swayne remains on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College now has two presidents — one on administrative leave and a newly hired interim president, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. By a vote of 3-2, trustees approved an employment contract for Greg South to serve as...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney
COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
Students rallying for the reinstatement of North Idaho College president Nick Swayne
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College students and other community members plan to rally tonight to demand that trustees reinstate NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Students will gather at 5 p.m. outside the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the...
koze.com
Spokane Valley Man Sentenced for Involvement in Shooting Death of Coeur d’Alene Teen
COEUR D’ALENE, ID – A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 18-year-old man who was pushed out of a vehicle in Coeur d’Alene after being shot six times. The US Attorneys Office says Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher was sentenced this week for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
North Idaho mayor raises get green light
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms 9 snowplow collisions this season
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — So far this season, drivers have caused nine crashes with snowplows in Idaho. The Idaho Transportation Department wants this number to stay as small as possible. ITD is calling on drivers to be more cautious for the rest of the season, and gave a few tips while the plows are still on the road. Never pass...
KREM
Suspect in Spokane homeless advocate attack appears in court
Chad Counts is charged with one count of first-degree assault. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Spokane uses $4M stimulus for past utility bills, taxes 28 more households
(The Center Square) - The Spokane City Council is using $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to wipe out past-due utility bills for customers experiencing financial difficulties. The 5-2 vote to cover delinquent bills follows the city’s receipt of $1.9 million last month from the Washington state Department of...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
Volkswagen AG, Group of America found responsible for mesothelioma death of Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. — Volkswagen AG of Germany and Volkswagen Group of America were found liable for exposing a Spokane mechanic to carcinogenic asbestos that ultimately lead to his death. The ruling from a King County jury awarded the now-deceased mechanic and his son $5.75 million in damages. Thomas Sorrentino...
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
‘Matter of concern’: SPD tracking more teens committing crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say more young people are committing crime in the community. A 16-year-old is behind bars on Tuesday, held on murder and assault charges from a shooting on Sunday. This is just one example of the growing issue police, prosecutors and gun violence prevention experts are worried about. “Basically, these kids have access to firearms in...
KHQ Right Now
Third person arrested in death near People's Park
A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1