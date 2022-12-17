ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 1

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney

COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Spokane Valley Man Sentenced for Involvement in Shooting Death of Coeur d’Alene Teen

COEUR D’ALENE, ID – A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 18-year-old man who was pushed out of a vehicle in Coeur d’Alene after being shot six times. The US Attorneys Office says Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher was sentenced this week for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho mayor raises get green light

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Matter of concern’: SPD tracking more teens committing crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say more young people are committing crime in the community. A 16-year-old is behind bars on Tuesday, held on murder and assault charges from a shooting on Sunday. This is just one example of the growing issue police, prosecutors and gun violence prevention experts are worried about. “Basically, these kids have access to firearms in...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Third person arrested in death near People's Park

A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy