The Direct TV days of owning NFL Sunday Ticket are officially over and in three weeks, the satellite company will no longer host the game pass. The NFL announced today that the package has been sold to YouTube TV who will begin their broadcasts next season. Details of the deal have the subscription service paying $2 billion annually for the contract but it is not clear what all will be included. Will NFL RedZone continue to be broadcast or will there be a new iteration of that channel?

59 MINUTES AGO