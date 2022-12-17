Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Where do the Chicago Bulls go from here?
The Chicago Bulls aren’t good enough to compete right now but might not be ready for a full rebuild either. Where do they go from here?. In the first game back from last season’s All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls eked out a win against the Atlanta Hawks. DeMar DeRozan, eternally clutch, mid-ranged his way to five points in the final 46 seconds to swing a three-point deficit into a two-point lead and Chicago’s 39th win of the season.
NFL best bets for Week 16 (Jaguars pull off upset, Steelers, Mike Tomlin keep covering)
There are just three weeks left in the 2022 regular season, and the BetSided team is still over .500 in our NFL best bets this season, going 31-28-2 so far. We have just two plays this week, but they are both on games with short spreads, so they should be very interesting to watch.
Try not to cry watching Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves hear Pro Bowl news
Watch the emotional moment after Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves found out from head coach Ron Rivera that he made the Pro Bowl. For those who believe that players don’t care about making the Pro Bowl or not, you can officially put that argument to rest for good. On...
Joel Embiid says the Raptors players don’t seem to care about winning
The Toronto Raptors are in a rough place right now and Joel Embiid didn’t miss an opportunity to kick them while they were down. The Raptors pulled out a 113-106 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night, snapping what had been a six-game losing streak. Overall, they’ve lost nine of their last 12 games, falling to 10th in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of Chicago.
Jaguars vs. Jets best NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football (Back Garrett Wilson)
There are major playoff implications on Thursday night in the NFL, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets both in need of a win to truly keep their playoff hopes alive. The Jets are slight favorites in this game, but if you’re not sold on betting on a side,...
YouTube TV awarded NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023
The Direct TV days of owning NFL Sunday Ticket are officially over and in three weeks, the satellite company will no longer host the game pass. The NFL announced today that the package has been sold to YouTube TV who will begin their broadcasts next season. Details of the deal have the subscription service paying $2 billion annually for the contract but it is not clear what all will be included. Will NFL RedZone continue to be broadcast or will there be a new iteration of that channel?
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
