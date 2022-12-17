ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Where do the Chicago Bulls go from here?

The Chicago Bulls aren’t good enough to compete right now but might not be ready for a full rebuild either. Where do they go from here?. In the first game back from last season’s All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls eked out a win against the Atlanta Hawks. DeMar DeRozan, eternally clutch, mid-ranged his way to five points in the final 46 seconds to swing a three-point deficit into a two-point lead and Chicago’s 39th win of the season.
Joel Embiid says the Raptors players don’t seem to care about winning

The Toronto Raptors are in a rough place right now and Joel Embiid didn’t miss an opportunity to kick them while they were down. The Raptors pulled out a 113-106 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night, snapping what had been a six-game losing streak. Overall, they’ve lost nine of their last 12 games, falling to 10th in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of Chicago.
YouTube TV awarded NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023

The Direct TV days of owning NFL Sunday Ticket are officially over and in three weeks, the satellite company will no longer host the game pass. The NFL announced today that the package has been sold to YouTube TV who will begin their broadcasts next season. Details of the deal have the subscription service paying $2 billion annually for the contract but it is not clear what all will be included. Will NFL RedZone continue to be broadcast or will there be a new iteration of that channel?
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta

Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
