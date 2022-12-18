3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night.

According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once they arrived that three men whom the residents did not know entered the home with guns.

One of the residents was allegedly assaulted and one was shot at multiple times while he attempted to run out of the home. Officials said the men did steal items at the home.

Officials said no one was shot and this is an ongoing investigation.

