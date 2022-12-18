Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Airlines Cancel 10,000 Flights During Severe Winter Storms and Scramble to Rebook Holiday Travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit much of the U.S. in the days leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease on Saturday as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Saturday but...
Passenger's Smoking Laptop Forces Evacuation of JetBlue Flight From Barbados to JFK
A lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire aboard a JetBlue flight from Barbados to New York on Christmas Eve, forcing the plane to evacuate all passengers on the tarmac, Port Authority of New York said in a statement to NBC New York. According to JetBlue, the ordeal...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0