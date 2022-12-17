Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
norfolkneradio.com
Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday night fire leaves Norfolk home heavily damaged
Fire crews spent a good portion of Friday night battling a house fire in Norfolk. Captain Lance Grothe said crews were dispatched to 408 South 6th Street around 7:00 p.m. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure and heavy smoke inside the home.
News Channel Nebraska
Former NFAT employee speaks out at city council, encourages continued support of NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb -- A former employee of North Fork Area Transit spoke during Monday's city council meeting, urging Norfolk to find a way to keep the non-profit afloat. In the public comments section of the meeting, former North Fork Area Transit employee Jackie McPhearson pleaded with the council to continue supporting NFAT.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
norfolkneradio.com
Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit
NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
Comments / 0