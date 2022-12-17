Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westsidenewsny.com
“A Musical Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas”
The Old Farm Cafe presents “A Musical Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26. This free event features jazz and musical pianist, Maxwell Robbins, alongside jazz musician, Robert Robbins. Vince Guaraldi’s “Peanuts” songs come to life at The Old Farm Cafe to...
Rochester Lilac Festival 2023: Dates and events announced
This year's festival announced over 100 live music performances, over 300 arts and crafts vendors, a variety of family-friendly activities, and — of course — lilacs!
Let Rochester chefs make your Christmas dinner
These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both. For some people, nothing slays the holiday spirit like toiling over a hot stove on Christmas. If that doesn’t kill their ho-ho mojo, doing the dishes does. If you count yourself among them, why not go out to eat? Leave the cooking to the professionals and start a new tradition. These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both....
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE LIFE OF BLAISE DINARDO
Blaise DiNardo served Rochester all of his long adult life. From the day, barely out of his teens, that he donned the uniform of the Rochester Police Department, to this Sunday morning just passed, when he breathed his last at 87, he was a protector and a friend to his hometown.
Turning Stone’s 2022 Gingerbread Village
The team added an additional house making a total of 9, and the buildings measured more than 75 feet in length.
Save Rochester holds first Christmas party for elderly residents at Manhattan Square
The activities at the event include an Electric Slide contest, a Dominos game, and a Sades game.
‘Van-a-Clause’ brings Christmas cheer for third annual toy giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday marked the third annual Angel Tree toy giveaway hosted by People’s Choice Kitchen, and despite some Grinch’s attempting to steal those donated goodies meant for kids, the community’s heart was just too strong. “This is amazing! It’s amazing — the overflow gifts from my community. The amount of actual kids […]
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
rochesterfirst.com
Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…
It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
newyorkalmanack.com
2022 Landmark Society Preservation Award Recipients
The 2022 Awards were presented in a private ceremony in November. This year’s recipients include:. The Award of Merit is for the sympathetic rehabilitation of an historic building or structure in our nine-county region completed within the past two years. Christ Church Rochester. 141 East Avenue, City of Rochester,...
westsidenewsny.com
Local author publishes new book
Rochester area author, Frances Tepper, has released her second book, After the Enchantment, a romance/suspense novel. Tepper’s debut book, Fair Lady: Memoirs of a County Fair Manager, earned great reviews, TV spots, a “Best Local Author” nomination, and articles in online and print publications. Following that book’s success, Tepper switched genres with a novel that will keep her readers guessing as well as enthralled with its poignant love story.
Event honoring Pearl Young cancelled
An event honoring Pearl Young at Good Samaritan Church has been cancelled due to the winter weather.
Rochester food cupboard sees outpouring of support after series of thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two break-ins at the start of the holiday season, a local food pantry has worked to rebuild to support those in need. The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester on Nester Street has more donations and volunteers than ever before, made possible with help that has poured in from the community. […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY
On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
westsidenewsny.com
Churchville-Chili HS welcomes new alumni to Athletic Hall of Fame
Churchville-Chili High School welcomed four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame with an induction ceremony held December 9. The inductees were (l-r) Carly Zimmerman (Class of 2013 – soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Bob Lowden (Class of 1977 – baseball, basketball, soccer), Jaime Culp-Passinault (Class of 1995 – soccer, softball, volleyball), and Kevin Collier (Class of 2006 – football, basketball, track & field).
NY College Student Missing Since Thanksgiving Weekend Found
A student at a university in New York who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend has been found. Kenny DeLand Jr., age 22, had last been heard from on Sunday, Nov. 27 when he contacted his family on social media, the family said. A student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, DeLand had been studying abroad in France.
iheart.com
Rochester Suing Gun Manufacturers, Dealers
The City of Rochester is suing gun makers and dealers. City officials say it's over their roles in perpetuating the spike of gun violence over the past two years. Mayor Malik Evans says it's yet another tactic to use to combat the rash of shootings. Meantime, the city's top attorney...
Macedon couple creates ‘Barn Lion Plushie’ to help fund future farm sanctuary
The couple is already making progress on their farm sanctuary dreams by taking in two rescue donkeys.
WHEC TV-10
Town hall meeting on Monday will discuss turning RG&E into a public utility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will host a second town hall to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility company. The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue. Members of the Rochester City Council are expected to...
Greater Rochester YMCA uses ARPA funds to continue community outreach for neighborhoods in need
A portion of Monroe County's American Rescue Plan funds is going to the YMCA of Greater Rochester to support its existing neighborhood resource centers and open a new one.
Comments / 0