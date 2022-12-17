ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

“A Musical Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas”

The Old Farm Cafe presents “A Musical Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26. This free event features jazz and musical pianist, Maxwell Robbins, alongside jazz musician, Robert Robbins. Vince Guaraldi’s “Peanuts” songs come to life at The Old Farm Cafe to...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Let Rochester chefs make your Christmas dinner

These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both. For some people, nothing slays the holiday spirit like toiling over a hot stove on Christmas. If that doesn’t kill their ho-ho mojo, doing the dishes does. If you count yourself among them, why not go out to eat? Leave the cooking to the professionals and start a new tradition. These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both....
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE LIFE OF BLAISE DINARDO

Blaise DiNardo served Rochester all of his long adult life. From the day, barely out of his teens, that he donned the uniform of the Rochester Police Department, to this Sunday morning just passed, when he breathed his last at 87, he was a protector and a friend to his hometown.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Van-a-Clause’ brings Christmas cheer for third annual toy giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday marked the third annual Angel Tree toy giveaway hosted by People’s Choice Kitchen, and despite some Grinch’s attempting to steal those donated goodies meant for kids, the community’s heart was just too strong. “This is amazing! It’s amazing — the overflow gifts from my community. The amount of actual kids […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…

It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

2022 Landmark Society Preservation Award Recipients

The 2022 Awards were presented in a private ceremony in November. This year’s recipients include:. The Award of Merit is for the sympathetic rehabilitation of an historic building or structure in our nine-county region completed within the past two years. Christ Church Rochester. 141 East Avenue, City of Rochester,...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Local author publishes new book

Rochester area author, Frances Tepper, has released her second book, After the Enchantment, a romance/suspense novel. Tepper’s debut book, Fair Lady: Memoirs of a County Fair Manager, earned great reviews, TV spots, a “Best Local Author” nomination, and articles in online and print publications. Following that book’s success, Tepper switched genres with a novel that will keep her readers guessing as well as enthralled with its poignant love story.
ROCHESTER, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY

On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Churchville-Chili HS welcomes new alumni to Athletic Hall of Fame

Churchville-Chili High School welcomed four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame with an induction ceremony held December 9. The inductees were (l-r) Carly Zimmerman (Class of 2013 – soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Bob Lowden (Class of 1977 – baseball, basketball, soccer), Jaime Culp-Passinault (Class of 1995 – soccer, softball, volleyball), and Kevin Collier (Class of 2006 – football, basketball, track & field).
CHURCHVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

NY College Student Missing Since Thanksgiving Weekend Found

A student at a university in New York who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend has been found. Kenny DeLand Jr., age 22, had last been heard from on Sunday, Nov. 27 when he contacted his family on social media, the family said. A student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, DeLand had been studying abroad in France.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Suing Gun Manufacturers, Dealers

The City of Rochester is suing gun makers and dealers. City officials say it's over their roles in perpetuating the spike of gun violence over the past two years. Mayor Malik Evans says it's yet another tactic to use to combat the rash of shootings. Meantime, the city's top attorney...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy