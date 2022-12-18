Read full article on original website
WESH
FWC investigates video of man seen beating shark on Brevard County beach with hammer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — WARNING: The video above is graphic and some may find it disturbing. A video shot Tuesday from the Harbour House Oceanfront surf cam in Brevard County, captured a guy first catching a shark, then swinging at it a little later with a hammer. Faith Madsen...
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
WESH
'It's everywhere': Bethune Beach community deals with excess sand
BETHUNE BEACH, Fla. — Communities up and down the Central Florida coast are looking for sand. It's sand to replenish beaches devastated by Ian and Nicole. Decades of dredging from the ocean and intracoastal waterways have created shortages. A beach town in Volusia County has more sand than they...
WESH
Projects aiming to protect water systems across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Congressman Darren Soto and Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming spoke on Central Florida water projects. About $60 million was included for the water projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate. "With nearly 1,500 people moving to central Florida...
WESH
Brevard County woman delivers Christmas trees to families in need
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Many of us are lucky enough to have a Christmas tree or plenty of decorations for the holidays. But there are a growing number of folks in our community who don’t. One Brevard County woman is taking things into her own hands by helping...
WESH
Companies offering affordable housing struggle to meet demand as Central Florida rents soar
On West Colonial Drive, an Orlando hotel with a troubled past is now the Colonial Gardens Apartments. Over 200 rooms have been converted to studio units, which have become a lifeline for renters like Gibran Casas. "We found this listing and I was like, that can't be right,” Casas said....
WESH
Central Florida officials discuss plans to make housing more affordable by 2030
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's home to the "happiest place on earth" and a different kind of "magic" at Hogwarts. But to handle the 75 million people a year who visit Central Florida's theme parks takes more than hocus pocus. Disney and Universal alone employ more than 100,000 people. Not...
WESH
Couple charged in Central Florida Amtrak security case
WESH 2 Investigates has been looking at your safety when you ride the rails. A new report shows it could and should be safer. It all started with the investigation of a local Amtrak worker and his wife who were allegedly trying to sell what is called high-security keys. “I...
WESH
Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent
When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
Orlando celebrates completion of new Orlando Wetlands Park boardwalk
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orlando City leaders celebrated the completion of a new 2,200-foot boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park. The new boardwalk was unveiled by city leaders at a ribbon-cutting Monday. The elevated walkway will allow guests more opportunities to view and photograph the many birds and wildlife that call...
mynews13.com
Seminole County local parrot rescue still flooded from hurricanes
GENEVA, Fla. — The Seminole County Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary had to downsize due to the flooding caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The heavy rain overflowed a nearby pond in Geneva, flooding Ellen Sherman’s backyard and bird barn, which she says housed around 75 birds. One by...
WESH
WESH 2 Chronicle presents Priced Out: Renting, buying, and the struggle at all price points
Watch the full WESH 2 Chronicle: Priced Out special in the player above. Whether you're renting or hoping to buy a home, Central Florida's housing market is one of the worst in the U.S. From sky-high rent to roller-coaster real estate deals, WESH 2 News is digging into the work...
WESH
Commissioner: Fireworks not permitted at Orange County warehouse where deadly fire broke out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are raising safety concerns after a warehouse that stored fireworks went up in flames. The fire killed four people and seriously injured another. Orange County commissioner Mayra Uribe of district three says the owners were not allowed to store fireworks there in...
WESH
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
sebastiandaily.com
Restaurants, Bars, and Stores Open Christmas Day in Sebastian, Florida
There’s nothing worse than waking up on Christmas 2022 morning and realizing you’re out of milk, eggs, or in my case, oatmeal. But no worries, we have you covered with a list of local restaurants, bars, and stores open on Christmas Day. Please be kind to the people...
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Convicted killer already serving life sentenced for 1991 Daytona Beach cold-case murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man already serving life in prison for a 2007 Brevard County murder has now been sentenced for the murder of a Daytona Beach woman who disappeared in 1991. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. 53-year-old Michael Shane Townson withdrew his previous...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
seaislenews.com
Attorney Joseph Taraska Explains How Damages Are Measured in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits
Attorney Joseph Taraska of Orlando, Florida is a senior trial lawyer of complex litigation, representing injured individuals. In the following article, Attorney Joseph Taraska offers an in-depth look at the different types of damages that may be awarded in a medical malpractice lawsuit, as well as some of the specific factors that are considered when deciding how much should be awarded.
disneyfoodblog.com
“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
