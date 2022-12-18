Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Search for Armed Gunman in Store Robbery
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. It was reported to police that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 7.30 p.m. inside a deli located at...
BURGLARY VIDEO: Cops seek Bronx laundry snatchers
Police are searching for two men or boys who stole clothing out of a Bronx apartment laundry room. The duo entered a building near the intersection of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to officials.
Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The boy was outside of a deli on West 167th Street, near University Avenue in Highbridge, around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 when three suspects surrounded him, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled […]
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
BRONX - The body of a man was discovered in the woods of Van Cortlandt Park. Officials say he looked like he had been dead for several days. An unnamed police official stated that the male, between 50 and 60-years-old was discovered at 2:25 p.m. on December 17, in a wooded section on the southwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park, along Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road.
Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say
The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
Man, 35, arrested for fatal stabbing outside of Times Square garage
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in front of a parking lot near Times Square earlier this month.
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Police Release Second Photo of Missing 68-Year-Old Man
The NYPD released a second photograph of a man who has been reported missing from the University Heights section of The Bronx. As reported, police said that Luis Berrios, 68, of 12 W 184th St., Bronx 10468, NY, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at around 11.28 a.m., leaving his home. He is described as male, around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and short salt and pepper hair.
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Police: Driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in the Bronx
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Mount Eden on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Man stabbed at NYC homeless shelter; 1 arrested, another still at large
Officials are investigating a stabbing attack on a homeless man by two people inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
amny.com
Midtown cops cuff suspect who allegedly murdered man over a cigarette
Police cuffed Wednesday the suspect they say is responsible for stabbing a man to death in Midtown earlier this month. Thirty-five-year-old John Wright is accused of murdering 24-year-old Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6. According to police sources, an argument broke out between the pair just after 11 p.m. in front of a parking garage located at 350 West 42 Street. The fight appeared to have broken out after one of the men asked the other for a cigarette, which then dramatically escalated.
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
NBC New York
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
bkreader.com
Video Of Crown Heights Man Dragged To Death By NYPD Van Raises Alarm
Ronald Anthony Smith’s sister fears he died because NYPD officers in a police van were watching a soccer match while speeding. Bodycam footage shows a soccer game playing on Officer Orkhan Mamedov’s phone right after his police van dragged Smith 35 feet, resulting in his death last April. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
