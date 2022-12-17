‘Tulsa King’ Episode 6 Preview: Everything You Need to Know

Tulsa King continues to explore Dwight Manfredi’s mysterious past and complicated relationship with his family. In last week’s episode, the mafia capo returned to New York for his brother’s funeral. There he reunited with his family and learned some shocking news. Here’s what might happen in episode 6 of the Taylor Sheridan series.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Dana Delany as Margaret in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

What happened in the ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 5?

In Tulsa King Episode 5, Dwight returned to New York for his brother Joe’s funeral . There he reunited with his family, who he had hardly spoken to in 25 years. Dwight’s daughter Christina makes it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with her father.

Meanwhile, in Tulsa, Caolan Waltrip begins to plot his revenge . Using his connections with the police, he traces Tyson’s license number and has him arrested. The police use Tyson’s phone to track down Bodhi, who Caolan interrogates for information on Dwight. However, when the police show up at Mitch’s bar, he informs them that they are on Cherokee land and tells them to get out.

In New York, Dwight tries to connect with Tina, but she drops a bombshell on him. When Dwight was in prison, one of Chickies’ men, Nico “The Package,” paid her a visit. Though Tina doesn’t say what happened, she implies that he sexually assaulted her. Dwight furiously interrogates Pete, who is in the hospital. After deducing that Peter didn’t know what happened, Dwight savagely beats Nico.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 6 about?

Tulsa King Episode 6 is titled “Stable.” Promo images suggest Dwight returns to Tulsa, where he will likely hear what happened to Tyson and Bodhi. The war between Dwight’s crew and Caolan’s biker gang is in full swing, and neither side seems likely to back down.

Black Mcadam is also on the ATF’s radar. Another promo image shows Stacy Beale sitting down with her boss, Hendricks, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The pair sit across from a woman with her back to the camera who looks a lot like Caolan’s right-hand woman Roxy.

Andrea Savage as Stacey Beale and Miles Mussenden as Hendricks | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

It’s hard to imagine what the Invernizzi family will do in the aftermath of Dwight savagely beating Nico. The episode title could mean that Nico (or Pete) is in “stable”condition. Conversely, the title could be taken a completely different way and might be referring to a horse stable.

‘Tulsa King’Episode 2 release date and where to watch

Tulsa King Episode 6 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, at 3 a.m. ET. The first two episodes of Tulsa King aired on Paramount Network following. However, only episodes 1 and 2 of Tulsa King will be broadcast on cable TV. The remainder of the series will only be available on Paramount+. Tulsa King is expected to be 10 episodes in total, with the season finale airing sometime in January 2023.