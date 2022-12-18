ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Christine Stay: Mother, magazine editor and lover of books, plants and nature

Christine Lorene Stay died at her Edmonds, WA home on October 20, 2022 after a valiant fight against cancer. Her husband Michael was by her side. Chris was born in Frankfurt, Germany on January 10, 1952 to Donald Harry Stay and Jean Verna (Van Skiver) Stay. Upon discharge from the U.S. Air Force, her father took a position with Safeco Insurance and the family followed his work to several ports before settling for 10 years in Cincinnati, OH. Chris attended grade school and high school in that city. Several of her closest friends were found during these early years and she held those relationships close throughout her life.
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show Set for Next Month

If you're remodeling or simply seeking inspiration for your home, the Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show will have you covered with hundreds of ideas and exhibits. The annual show will be hosted at the MattressFirm Showplex at the Washington State Fairgrounds Jan. 6-8. The first 100 attendees making it...
PUYALLUP, WA
myedmondsnews.com

South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23

The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight. Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and commission meeting notice

MEETING CANCELLATION AND COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE. The Port of Edmonds cancelled their Special Commission meeting on Tuesday. December 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The following regularly scheduled meeting will take place. January 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom. Join Zoom...
EDMONDS, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
cascadenewspaper.com

Fort Benton community rallying to support young girl battling MRSA, in need of expert treatment in Seattle // GoFundMe

A young girl from Fort Benton, Ayla, has undergone two surgeries in an effort to cure an aggressive MRSA attack. MRSA is a super bug which is resistant to antibiotics and can cause deadly staph infections. Her grandmother, Michelle Sudan, says Ayla has been at Benefis since Sunday with little to no improvement in Ayla's condition. Doctors are now trying to get Ayla to a specialist in Seattle, but there are no beds available. Ayla's mom, Morgan, is now being forced to choose between work and staying by her daughter's side.
FORT BENTON, MT
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures

The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
EDMONDS, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays

You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
RENTON, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle Convention Center’s $2B ‘Summit’ expansion — a big bet on a chunk of downtown and reshaping a connection to Capitol Hill — to debut in January

Seattle’s $2 billion convention center expansion that has reshaped one of the key connections between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle will host its first event in January. The expansion debuts in an uncertain era for the convention industry and work-related travel. The developers of the project have announced a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night

A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

From the City of Edmonds Public Works Director: Winter weather tips

With the expected snow and icy conditions in the next few days, here are some tips to stay safe. Please remember to drive carefully, and if possible, limit your travel to essential activities. Keeping our roads clear helps the city in our efforts to keep our roads safe for emergency services.
EDMONDS, WA

