FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myedmondsnews.com
Christine Stay: Mother, magazine editor and lover of books, plants and nature
Christine Lorene Stay died at her Edmonds, WA home on October 20, 2022 after a valiant fight against cancer. Her husband Michael was by her side. Chris was born in Frankfurt, Germany on January 10, 1952 to Donald Harry Stay and Jean Verna (Van Skiver) Stay. Upon discharge from the U.S. Air Force, her father took a position with Safeco Insurance and the family followed his work to several ports before settling for 10 years in Cincinnati, OH. Chris attended grade school and high school in that city. Several of her closest friends were found during these early years and she held those relationships close throughout her life.
southsoundmag.com
Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show Set for Next Month
If you're remodeling or simply seeking inspiration for your home, the Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show will have you covered with hundreds of ideas and exhibits. The annual show will be hosted at the MattressFirm Showplex at the Washington State Fairgrounds Jan. 6-8. The first 100 attendees making it...
myedmondsnews.com
South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter open Dec. 22-23
The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Thursday and Friday evening, Dec. 22-23, as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight. Upon arrival, individuals will be fed dinner, receive a warm mat and blanket and be offered breakfast in the morning before their departure.
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
myedmondsnews.com
Port of Edmonds meeting cancellation and commission meeting notice
MEETING CANCELLATION AND COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE. The Port of Edmonds cancelled their Special Commission meeting on Tuesday. December 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The following regularly scheduled meeting will take place. January 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom. Join Zoom...
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
cascadenewspaper.com
Fort Benton community rallying to support young girl battling MRSA, in need of expert treatment in Seattle // GoFundMe
A young girl from Fort Benton, Ayla, has undergone two surgeries in an effort to cure an aggressive MRSA attack. MRSA is a super bug which is resistant to antibiotics and can cause deadly staph infections. Her grandmother, Michelle Sudan, says Ayla has been at Benefis since Sunday with little to no improvement in Ayla's condition. Doctors are now trying to get Ayla to a specialist in Seattle, but there are no beds available. Ayla's mom, Morgan, is now being forced to choose between work and staying by her daughter's side.
kirklandreporter.com
77,280 workers in the Kirkland, Redmond and Woodinville areas will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 77,000 workers in the Kirkland, Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures
The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
redmond-reporter.com
Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays
You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
KING-5
Seattle's newest rooftop lounge hosts NYE event with views of the Space Needle
SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest rooftop bar is an option for prime fireworks viewing on New Year’s Eve. ALTITUDE Sky Lounge atop the Astra Hotel is holding a special “Drink The Stars” event on Dec. 31. Located 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood, the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Convention Center’s $2B ‘Summit’ expansion — a big bet on a chunk of downtown and reshaping a connection to Capitol Hill — to debut in January
Seattle’s $2 billion convention center expansion that has reshaped one of the key connections between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle will host its first event in January. The expansion debuts in an uncertain era for the convention industry and work-related travel. The developers of the project have announced a...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night
A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
wastetodaymagazine.com
King County, Washington, pilot shows potential solutions for recycling plastic wraps and bags
A recent pilot project in the Seattle-King County, Washington area that used drop-off bins at local retailers to recycle plastic wraps and bags shows promising results, according to the county. The pilot project was sponsored by Dow, Nova, General Mills and PAC Worldwide through the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Washington....
LETTER: After fatal hit & run, resident shares concerns about Des Moines Memorial Drive
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. A man named Omar Jamaludin lost his life due to a hit and run fatality on Des Moines Memorial Drive South (DMMDS) across the street from my home last week, near S. 124th St.
myedmondsnews.com
From the City of Edmonds Public Works Director: Winter weather tips
With the expected snow and icy conditions in the next few days, here are some tips to stay safe. Please remember to drive carefully, and if possible, limit your travel to essential activities. Keeping our roads clear helps the city in our efforts to keep our roads safe for emergency services.
